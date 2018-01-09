Sacked Mark Hughes still backs Stoke to stay up

Hughes says he is looking ‘forward to the next challenge in my management career’
Mark Hughes has backed the Potters to win their Premier League survival bid after he was sacked. Photograph: Dave Thompson/PA

Mark Hughes has backed the Potters to win their Premier League survival bid after he was sacked. Photograph: Dave Thompson/PA

 

Former Stoke boss Mark Hughes has backed the Potters to win their Premier League survival bid after he was sacked.

The 54-year-old was dismissed on Saturday after their shock 2-1 FA Cup defeat at Coventry with Stoke also in the relegation zone.

Hughes had been on the brink following the 1-0 New Year’s Day defeat to Newcastle with the club’s board considering his future ahead of the trip to the Sky Blues, which was his 200th game in charge.

In a statement via the League Managers Association Hughes said: “I wish to thank the Coates family and the board, for all of their support during my four-and-a-half memorable years at Stoke City.

“Together, we have enjoyed four successful campaigns including three consecutive ninth placed finishes, the highest position the club has reached since 1975.

“I will always be very proud of this achievement and I’d like to thank my coaching staff, the players and everyone at Stoke City for their hard work during my time as manager.

“Although so far this season we haven’t matched the high standards set in previous years, I remain confident that performances and results will improve in the second half of the season.

“Finally, I’d like to wish the club and its loyal supporters success and good fortune in the future.

“I look forward to the next challenge in my management career.”

Former West Ham boss Slaven Bilic, Derby manager Gary Rowett and Republic of Ireland chief Martin O’Neill have all been linked to the role.

Stoke are hopeful of making an appointment before their Premier League trip to Manchester United on Monday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.