Moussa Sissoko out until April after knee ligament surgery

Moussa Sissoko has undergone knee ligament surgery and will be out until mid-April at the earliest, dealing another blow to José Mourinho and Tottenham.

The France midfielder suffered the injury in the New Year’s Day defeat at Southampton – following a duel with James Ward-Prowse, according to Mourinho – although it did not seem overly serious at the time. Sissoko would play on and complete the 90 minutes.

Yet the club announced on Tuesday that following scans and a clinical assessment, Sissoko had needed an operation to repair damage to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee. “Our medical staff will monitor Moussa’s recovery before he commences rehabilitation with a view to returning to training in early April,” they added, in a statement.

The Sissoko setback has compounded Mourinho’s problems as he prepares for the visit of the runaway Premier League leaders, Liverpool, on Saturday when he will attempt to arrest a wobble in form. Spurs have taken only four points from their past four league matches.

Mourinho also lost Harry Kane to a serious injury in the Southampton game – the striker tore a hamstring and will be out until at least the beginning of March. Hugo Lloris (elbow) and Ben Davies (ankle) have been unavailable for some time and will not be fit to face Liverpool and there are doubts over Danny Rose (muscular), Tanguy Ndombele (groin) and Harry Winks (ankle).

Ndombele, who has struggled with his conditioning for much of the season, was forced off at Southampton and Winks picked up “a little injury” in the FA Cup draw at Middlesbrough on Sunday. Winks is expected to be available. – Guardian