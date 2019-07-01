Marcus Rashford pens new four-year deal at Manchester United

England forward was linked with a potential move but has now signed new contract

England striker Marcus Rashford has signed a contract extension with Manchester United until June 2023, the Premier League club have announced. Photo: John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Marcus Rashford has signed a new four-year contract at Manchester United, the Premier League club have announced.

The 21-year-old England forward is now committed to the Old Trafford outfit until 2023.

The news continues United’s positive summer after the recent signings of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wythenshawe-born Rashford, whose new contract includes an option to extend for another year, is a product of the club’s youth system.

He has made 170 appearances for the club since breaking into the first team in 2016.

Rashford, who has also earned 32 England caps, told the club’s website, www.manutd.com: “Manchester United has been everything in my life since I arrived here at the age of seven.”

Rashford is seen as a key figure as United rebuild for the future under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rashford said: “I want to thank Ole and his staff for everything they have done for me; they are the perfect group of coaches to learn from as I continue my development and look to push on to the next level.

“I will be giving everything I have to help get this club back to where it belongs and deliver the success that our fans deserve.”

Solskjaer hopes to lift the club after a frustrating sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

The Norwegian said: “Marcus is one of the most talented English players of his generation. He is an outstanding player; blessed with natural pace and energy.

“Marcus is a shining example of the talent that our academy produces and his upbringing means that he truly understands what it means to play for Manchester United.

“Despite being only 21 years old, Marcus already has great experience. He has a fantastic future ahead of him with the club and I am delighted that he has signed a new contract.”

