Aaron Wan-Bissaka seals meteoric rise with £45m Manchester United move

England under-21 full back impressed in his first full season as a pro at Crystal Palace

Stuart James

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has signed a five-year contract with Manchester United. Photograph: Paul Harding/PA Wire

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has signed a five-year contract with Manchester United. Photograph: Paul Harding/PA Wire

 

Manchester United have completed the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace in a deal that could potentially be worth £50 million. The England Under-21 international, who made his first-team debut for Palace less than 18 months ago, has signed a five-year contract with United worth £80,000 a week.

United have agreed to pay £45 million for Wan-Bissaka and another £5 million in add-ons, making him the club’s fifth most expensive signing. There is also an option to extend his contract by a further year.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling and an honour to call myself a Manchester United player and something I know that only a small number of players have the privilege to say,” Wan-Bissaka said.

“As a kid, every kid wants to play for a team like this. I’m grateful and it’s an honour to represent this club. I think I will improve every step and learn different things around new team-mates. I think Manchester United is a big club, big family, big fanbase and they all stick together. I can see that I have made [my family] proud with this decision and where I’ve come from. I personally think they know what’s right for me.”

Wan-Bissaka is United’s second signing of the summer, following the £15 million addition of Daniel James from Swansea, and fits the profile of player – talented, young and hungry – the club are seeking to attract.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær described the 21-year-old right back as “one of the best upcoming defenders in the Premier League” and believes he has all the attributes to succeed at Old Trafford.

“He has the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play for Manchester United and he fits exactly the type of player that we are looking to bring into the squad to help us improve and push on further,” Solskjær said.

“Aaron is a young, hungry player and eager to learn and that’s important at his age. I am delighted he has signed with us and we look forward to continuing his tremendous development so far.”

Wan-Bissaka’s move to Old Trafford completes a meteoric rise. Last season was his first full campaign at senior level as a professional footballer and he has made only 46 first-team appearances. His performances for Palace soon caught the eye, however, and he finished last season as their player of the year and with some hugely impressive statistics to his name, including making more tackles than any other defender in Europe’s elite leagues.

Solskjær is targeting further defensive additions, with a central defender seen as a priority. Harry Maguire is at the top of their list – Manchester City are also competing for the England international – but any transfer seems a way off because of Leicester’s valuation, which is around £80 million and based on the fee that Southampton received for Virgil van Dijk. That sort of asking price is likely to put Maguire out of United’s reach until they generate funds by moving players on. – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.