Manchester United to extend Dean Henderson’s loan to rivals Sheffield United

The two clubs are in competition for Champions League qualification

David Hytner

Manchester United had the option to recall Dean Henderson at the end of the month. Photograph: Getty Images

Dean Henderson is set to remain at Sheffield United on loan from Manchester United for the final matches of the elongated season, with an agreement for the goalkeeper to do so having been reached in principle by the clubs.

There are still some details to be ironed out, but it is expected to be done before June 23rd - the deadline for clubs to extend the contracts of players whose deals expire on June 30th.

Manchester United’s blessing will come as a relief to Sheffield United as the former had the option to recall Henderson at the end of the month, meaning he would not have played for his loan club in their seven Premier League matches in July when the season is scheduled to be completed.

The clubs are in competition for Champions League qualification, with Manchester United fifth, two points ahead of Sheffield United, who have a game in hand. Fifth place would be enough to qualify if Manchester City’s ban from the competition is upheld by the court of arbitration for sport next month.

Henderson was on loan at Bramall Lane last season when he helped Sheffield United to automatic promotion from the Championship and he has been excellent for them again this time out, winning senior England recognition. The 23-year-old was a part of the most recent international squads in October and November.

Henderson will not play against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday week under the terms of his loan.

- Guardian

