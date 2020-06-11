Lucas Ocampos shines as Sevilla beat Betis in La Liga return

Julen Lopetegui’s side tighten hold on third spot after derby win

Sevilla’s Argentinian winger Lucas Ocampos celebrates with team-mates after scoring a goal during the La Liga game against Real Betis at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium. Photograph: Cristina Quicler/AFP via Getty Images

Sevilla 2 Real Betis 0

Sevilla’s Argentinian winger Lucas Ocampos produced a classy display to lead his side to a 2-0 home win over city rivals Real Betis on Thursday in the first La Liga game since the season was halted three months ago by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sevilla dominated the derby in an empty and eerily quiet Sanchez Pizjuan which would usually be teeming with colour and noise for the occasion, but the red seats were left bare as fans were barred from attending for safety reasons.

Ocampos struck the post in the first half before giving Sevilla a deserved lead from the penalty spot in the 56th minute and he produced an outrageous backheel assist for midfielder Fernando to head home six minutes later.

The win tightened Sevilla’s hold on third place in the standings as Julen Lopetegui’s side moved on to 50 points after 28 games. Betis were left in 12th on 33.

