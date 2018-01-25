Liverpool employ private investigators to catch ticket touts

Recently a number of people were suspended from buying tickets and attending games
Liverpool are cracking down on ticket touting with private investigators. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Liverpool are using private investigators in their clamp down on ticket touts.

An agency which specialises in tracking touts and dedicated club staff have been working together and recently a number of people were suspended from purchasing tickets and attending games at Anfield.

A live investigation around the Reds’ December game at Bournemouth led to the discovery of number of individuals advertising and selling tickets well above face value.

“Behind the scenes we are working extremely hard to try and eradicate ticketing touting to protect our supporters from getting caught out with fake or unofficial tickets,” chief executive officer Peter Moore told liverpoolfc.com.

“One way to help immediately is to stop purchasing tickets from unofficial sources.

“We will continue this work and are committed to looking at new ways how we can help to stop this illegal trading.”

