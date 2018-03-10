Leicester put four past West Brom at The Hawthorns

Newcastle out of drop zone after win over Southampton; Everton end Brighton’s run
Leicester City midfielder Vicente Iborra heads home his side’s fourth goal during the Premier League match against West Brom at The Hawthorns. Photograph: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP

Leicester City midfielder Vicente Iborra heads home his side’s fourth goal during the Premier League match against West Brom at The Hawthorns. Photograph: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP

 

Bottom club West Brom took an early lead against Leicester before eventually losing 4-1 at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies, on the back of six straight defeats, went ahead on eight minutes through Salomon Rondon but Leicester equalised on 21 minutes after a breakaway goal from Jamie Vardy.

Riyad Mahrez put Leicester in front on 62 minutes, with substitute Kelechi Iheanacho heading in a late third and Vicente Iborra adding a fourth from a corner in stoppage time.

Newcastle dispatched Southampton 3-0 at St James’ Park to move away from the drop zone.

Kenedy fired the hosts ahead inside two minutes and then grabbed his second on 29 minutes following a swift counter-attack from a Southampton corner.

Matt Ritchie made it 3-0 just before the hour to lift Newcastle to 13th place while Southampton remain 17th, just a point outside the relegation zone with rivals Crystal Palace and Stoke holding a game in hand.

Everton ended Brighton’s recent good run with a 2-0 win at Goodison Park.

Gaetan Bong’s own goal broke the deadlock on the hour before Turkey forward Cenk Tosun scored his first home goal to wrap up the points with 15 minutes left.

Brighton finished the match with 10 men after midfielder Anthony Knockaert was dismissed for a high challenge on Leighton Baines. Everton striker Wayne Rooney then saw a late penalty saved.

Swansea also had a player sent off as they battled to a goalless draw at Huddersfield.

Forward Jordan Ayew was shown a red card after just 11 minutes for a high tackle on Jonathan Hogg.

Huddersfield, though, could not make their advantage count and remain in 15th.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.