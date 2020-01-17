Latest weekend Premier League team news

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)

Watford (17) v Tottenham (8), 12.30pm – Live on BT Sport

Watford’s Kiko Femenia is recovering from a hamstring issue but this game comes too soon. Will Hughes is training after injury but will not be in contention, while Sebastian Prodl, Daryl Janmaat, Danny Welbeck and Tom Cleverley are out. Ignacio Pussetto is set for a debut and Christian Kabasele returns from a ban.

New Tottenham signing Gedson Fernandes could be on the bench while Christian Eriksen will start. Harry Kane (hamstring), Moussa Sissoko (knee), Ben Davies (ankle) and Tanguy Ndombele (hip) are all injured.

Last season: Tottenham 2 Watford 1, Watford 2 Tottenham 1

Last five league matches: Watford W D W W W; Tottenham L W D L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Troy Deeney, Gerard Deulofeu, Roberto Pereyra & Ismaila Sarr (Watford) 4; Harry Kane (Tottenham) 17

Match odds: H 11-5 D 12-5 A 5-4

Referee: Michael Oliver

Arsenal (10) v Sheffield United (6)

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang begins a three-match ban, with the likes of Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Martinelli pushing to replace him. Calum Chambers (knee), Kieran Tierney (shoulder) and Sead Kolasinac (thigh) are all out and Hector Bellerin faces a late assessment on a hamstring injury.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has a full squad to chose from and any changes will be kept to a minimum, with the likes of Mo Besic and Lys Mousset possibly coming into contention. However, there is a strong chance that Wilder could name an unchanged line-up.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Arsenal D D L W D; Sheff Utd W D L L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 16; Lys Mousset (Sheff Utd) 5

Match odds: H 5-6 D 13-5 A 17-5

Referee: Mike Dean

Brighton (14) v Aston Villa (18)

Brighton have midfielder Aaron Mooy fit and in contention to return after a knee issue, although Dan Burn (broken collarbone) and Jose Izquierdo (knee) are long-term absentees. Boss Graham Potter is confident Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Shane Duffy and Adam Webster will recover from slight knocks.

On-loan AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina is likely to be handed his Villa debut, after Tom Heaton’s long-term knee injury. Wesley is out with his own season-ending knee problem while John McGinn (fractured ankle), Keinan Davis (hamstring) and Jonathan Kodjia (illness) are sidelined.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Brighton L L W D L; Aston Villa L W L W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Neal Maupay (Brighton) 7; Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) 8

Match odds: H 63-100 D 16-5 A 4-1

Referee: Andrew Madley

Manchester City (2) v Crystal Palace (9) – Live on Premier Sports

Defender Aymeric Laporte and winger Leroy Sane are the only major absentees for City but both are close to returning after long-term knee injuries. Laporte returned to full training earlier this month and Sane is also close to rejoining the squad.

Palace midfielder Max Meyer will miss the trip to the Etihad Stadium with an ankle injury, joining captain Luka Milivojevic (suspension), Mamadou Sakho, Patrick Van Aanholt (both hamstring), Jeffrey Schlupp (hip), Andros Townsend (groin) and Christian Benteke (muscle) on the sidelines.

Last season: Crystal Palace 1 Man City 3, Man City 2 Crystal Palace 3

Last five league matches: Man City W L W W W; Crystal Palace L W D D D

Top scorers (all competitions): Raheem Sterling (Man City) 20; Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) 6

Match odds: H 1-12 D 10-1 A 28-1

Referee: Graham Scott

Norwich (20) v Bournemouth (19)

Teemu Pukki is set to return from a hamstring problem and defender Ben Godfrey is also expected to return. Striker Josip Drmic is also fully fit.

Bournemouth will assess goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (hamstring), with Mark Travers on stand-by. Defender Lloyd Kelly (thigh) is unlikely to feature and Josh King, Jack Stacey, David Brooks, Chris Mepham, Charlie Daniels Arnaut Danjuma and Junior Stanislas remain sidelined.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Norwich L L D D L; Bournemouth L D L L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Teemu Pukki (Norwich) 9; Sam Surridge (Bournemouth) 7

Match odds: H 6-5 D 5-2 A 11-5

Referee: Paul Tierney

Southampton (12) v Wolves (7)

Yan Valery is Southampton’s only injury concern – the full back has been suffering from a viral infection so may not be ready in time. Boss Ralph Hasenhüttl will continue to rotate his forwards in a bid to keep his squad fresh through the hectic fixture schedule.

Wolves full back Ruben Vinagre is likely to be sidelined for several weeks with a hamstring injury sustained late on in the FA Cup loss at Manchester United – Ryan Giles has been recalled from his loan at Shrewsbury as cover. Willy Boly (fractured leg) is out and Diogo Jota has not recovered from a serious dead leg.

Last season: Southampton 3 Wolves 1, Wolves 2 Southampton 0

Last five league matches: Southampton W W D W W; Wolves W W L L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Danny Ings (Southampton) 16; Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 17

Match odds: H 29-20 D 9-4 A 2-1

Referee: Darren England

West Ham (16) v Everton (11)

Felipe Anderson and Arthur Masuaku are injury doubts for West Ham – Anderson has a rib issue and Masuaku a knee problem. Michail Antonio, Ryan Fredericks (both hamstring), Jack Wilshere (groin) and Andriy Yarmolenko (thigh) are still missing along with goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski (hip).

Everton will be without striker Richarlison and midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson – Richarlison twisted his knee in Thursday’s training session, while Sigurdsson is absent because of a groin injury. Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Alex Iwobi and Andre Gomes remain sidelined but defender Yerry Mina is available after a knock.

Last season: West Ham 0 Everton 2, Everton 1 West Ham 3

Last five league matches: West Ham W L L W L; Everton D W W L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Sebastien Haller (West Ham) 6; Dominic Calvert-Lewin & Richarlison (Everton) 10

Match odds: H 2-1 D 12-5 A 7-5

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle (13) v Chelsea (4), 5.30pm – Live on Sky Sports

Striker Allan Saint-Maximin and defender Fabian Schar are back in contention for Newcastle after hamstring issues but striker Dwight Gayle is likely to be sidelined for four to six weeks and defender Paul Dummett for even longer after both had scans on the hamstrings they damaged at Wolves.

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic remains sidelined with an adductor complaint and could be out of action for another couple of weeks as he works his way back to full fitness. Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains a long-term absentee after Achilles surgery, while N’Golo Kante and Marcos Alonso will be doubtful for the trip.

Last season: Chelsea 2 Newcastle 1, Newcastle 1 Chelsea 2

Last five league matches: Newcastle W L L L D; Chelsea W L W D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle) 5; Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 15

Match odds: H 5-1 D 17-5 A 52-100

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

SUNDAY

Burnley (15) v Leicester (3), 2pm – Live on Sky Sports

Jay Rodriguez hopes to return for the Clarets after illness and fellow forward Chris Wood is available despite breaking his nose at Chelsea. Ireland winger Robbie Brady could be in the squad after a calf injury and illness but Ashley Barnes (hernia) is sidelined and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring) is still out.

Leicester defender Wes Morgan’s groin injury is to be assessed on Saturday.

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is already back in training after last week undergoing a minor knee operation, but is not ready to return to action in this Premier League contest.

Last season: Burnley 1 Leicester 2, Leicester 0 Burnley 0

Last five league matches: Burnley W L L L L; Leicester L L W W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Chris Wood (Burnley) 8; Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 17

Match odds: H 16-5 D 27-10 A 17-20

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Liverpool (1) v Manchester United (5), 4.30pm – Live on Sky Sports

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho (ankle) and defender Joel Matip (knee) return to the squad after lengthy absences. Defender Dejan Lovren (hamstring) is set to return on Monday but no comeback date has yet been set for midfielders James Milner (hamstring) and Naby Keita (groin).

Marcus Rashford is unlikely to feature for United after aggravating a back injury in the FA Cup replay win over Wolves. Luke Shaw (hamstring) is a doubt and Eric Bailly is unlikely to be risked, while Paul Pogba, Marcos Rojo, Scott McTominay are all still out.

Last season: Man Utd 0 Liverpool 0, Liverpool 3 Man Utd 1

Last five league matches: Liverpool W W W W W; Man Utd L W W L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 15; Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 19

Match odds: H 38-100 D 19-5 A 15-2

Referee: Craig Pawson