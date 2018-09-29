Gunners starting to fire under Unai Emery

Arsenal 2 Watford 0

Two late goals were enough to give Arsenal a fifth consecutive Premier League win as they saw off a spirited Watford at the Emirates Stadium.

Second-best for parts of the contest, Unai Emery’s side survived a number of scares and an injury to goalkeeper Petr Cech before securing the points late on with a 2-0 victory.

An 81st-minute Craig Cathcart own goal saw the hosts hit the front before Mesut Ozil tucked home just two minutes later to secure the points.

Aaron Ramsey started for the Gunners despite news breaking earlier in the week that negotiations over a new deal had collapsed.

The Wales international now looks destined to leave either in January or at the end of the season, with Emery insisting the ongoing uncertainty will not affect Ramsey on the pitch, although he was largely anonymous before being replaced by Alex Iwobi after the break.

Watford could sense an opportunity to capitalise on a fairly poor performance from their hosts, Roberto Pereyra attempting a finish from an acute angle but sending it wide after Leno had done well to race off his line and stop an Andre Gray effort.

Emery’s side weathered the storm and took the lead in fortuitous circumstances as Cathcart turned an Iwobi cross past Foster at his near-post while trying to prevent Lacazette scoring. The second goal followed soon after as Ozil, moved into the centre after the ineffectual Ramsey had been substituted, tucked home from Lacazette’s centre.

Huddersfield 0 Tottenham 2

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur heads the ball under pressure from Christopher Schindler. Photograph: Alex Morton/Getty Images

Harry Kane’s first-half double secured a routine 2-0 victory for Tottenham and extended Huddersfield’s winless Premier League start to seven matches.

Kane headed home against the run of play midway through the first period and converted a 34th-minute penalty as Mauricio Pochettino’s side took control before cruising to their fourth league win on the road this season.

It was more of the same medicine after the meeting of these teams at the John Smith’s Stadium last season when Kane struck twice in a 4-0 win for Tottenham.

Huddersfield have now failed to score in their last six home league games - four of them this season - to equal a club record set during the 1971/72 season when they were last relegated from the top flight.

Tottenham struck the opening goal in the 25th when Huddersfield defender Terence Kongolo’s excellent challenge thwarted Lucas Moura in the penalty area, but the ball was recycled to Kieran Trippier and his cross was headed neatly home by Kane.

Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga produced a flying save to keep out Chris Lowe’s thunderbolt shot, but Pochettino’s side took full command by going two up in the 34th minute. Rose was adjudged to have been pulled back by Hadergjonaj after bursting into the box, referee Craig Pawson did not hesitate in awarding a penalty, and Kane converted his fifth goal of the season from the spot.

Wolves 2 Southampton 0

Jonny Castro celebrates scoring Wolves’ second goal. Photograph: Darren Staples/Reuters

Ivan Cavaleiro and Jonny Otto struck late to clinch a clinical 2-0 win for Wolves over Southampton at Molineux. Substitute Cavaleiro had been on the pitch just 94 seconds before he scored his first Premier League goal.

Otto then wrapped up the win with three minutes left to lift Wolves up to eighth in the table. Southampton, who sit 15th, will be aggrieved they missed out on a point, though, having more than held their own in a game which looked destined to end goalless.

Alex McCarthy saved well from Otto and Raul Jimenez while Rui Patricio denied Southampton’s Mohamed Elyounoussi and Stuart Armstrong.

It was hardly a classic performance from Wolves but the late strikes continued their fine return to the top flight with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side having lost just once.

A breakthrough for either side seemed unlikely before Cavaleiro climbed off the bench to open the scoring with 11 minutes left. The forward had been on the pitch less than two minutes but collected a Jimenez lay-off, after good work from Traore, to smash high past McCarthy from 16 yards.

McCarthy’s brilliant save stopped Jimenez’s header making it 2-0 and the striker fired over soon after. But Otto secured the victory with three minutes remaining when he fired in under McCarthy following Matt Doherty’s cut-back.

Fulham 0 Everton 3

Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton celebrates with Bernard of Everton after scoring the third goal. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Gylfi Sigurdsson atoned for an earlier penalty miss with a second-half double to fire Everton to their first Premier League win in four games against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Iceland striker had blasted a 52nd-minute spot-kick against the bar but four minutes later he drilled home the opener from the edge of the box then grabbed his second late on after substitute Cenk Tosun had sealed the points for the hosts in a 3-0 victory.

If Toffees boss Marco Silva cut a relieved figure at the final whistle he will still be aware his side still failed to entirely convince, and could have faced more frustration had Ryan Sessegnon not hit a first-half chance against the bar.

Sessegnon raced onto a low cross-field ball from Jean Michael Serri and cut into the box, where he lashed a shot against the underside of the woodwork from a tight angle.

Sessegnon’s near-miss breathed life into Fulham, who ended the first half on top, but referee Roger East’s decision to award the home side a penalty after Odoi’s shove on Dominic Calvert-Lewin looked set to change the course of the match. Sigurdsson struck the bar with his spot-kick, the signal for Silva to shuffle things up front with Tosun introduced in place of the ineffective Calvert-Lewin.

And almost immediately, Sigurdsson made up for his penalty effort when he drilled home the opening goal after Jonjoe Kenny’s deep cross had been half-cleared into his path.

Everton sealed a long-overdue victory on the hour when Walcott whipped in a cross from the left and substitute Tosun was on hand to nod home his first goal of the season.

Walcott drilled a low shot straight at Bettinelli after springing clear on the counter-attack before Sigurdsson sealed a relatively convincing win in the 89th minute with a low drive from substitute Bernard’s cross.

Newcastle 0 Leicester 2

Harry Maguire celebrates scoring Leicester’s second goal at St James’s Park. Photograph: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire teamed up to condemn Newcastle to a fifth Premier League defeat of the season as owner Mike Ashley saw for himself the trouble his club is in.

Vardy’s first-half penalty and Maguire’s header after the break secured a 2-0 victory for Leicester at St James’ Park, their third in succession on Tyneside, with Ashley among a crowd of 51,523 for the first time since May 2017.

The sportswear magnate witnessed in graphic detail the problems his transfer policy has created with the Magpies’ decision not to invest in a proven goalscorer coming back to haunt them as chances went begging.

Ashley, who had arrived at the stadium hours after a report claimed former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon is attempting to raise finances to launch a takeover bid, headed home with television cameras having captured him smiling as sections of the home fans sang “Get out of our club” and “Stand up if you hate Ashley”.

Newcastle opened the scoring after referee Simon Hooper had ruled that Yedlin had blocked Maguire’s goal-bound effort with his arms and Vardy was clinical from 12 yards.

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez turned away in disgust four minutes after the restart when Hooper waved play on after Perez appeared to have been wrestled to the ground by Maguire inside the box. The perceived injustice seemed to inspire the home side as the crowd responded, although Maguire dragged a 59th-minute shot across goal at the other end after miskicking his initial volley.

But their hopes of mounting a fightback were dashed when Maguire climbed to power home Maddison’s 73rd-minute corner and cement the victory.