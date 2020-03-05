FA contacts Eric Dier over incident with fan in the stands

Spurs midfielder climbed over rows of seats to confront a supporter after FA Cup match

Updated: 17 minutes ago
David Hytner

Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier confronts a supporter in the stands following the FA Cup fifth round match against Norwich City. Photo: PA Wire

Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier confronts a supporter in the stands following the FA Cup fifth round match against Norwich City. Photo: PA Wire

 

The Football Association has opened an investigation and contacted Eric Dier for his observations after the Tottenham Hotspur player went into the stands and confronted a supporter after the FA Cup defeat by Norwich on Wednesday night.

Spurs have also opened an investigation and are working to identify the fan in question and they believe they know who he is. The club are not considering an internal punishment for Dier at the moment as they are focused on working with the FA to establish what happened.

The FA is considering bringing a charge against Dier and is set to issue a statement on Thursday.

The incident happened after Norwich had won the FA Cup game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on penalties. Dier jumped over the advertising hoardings and tried to reach the supporter, who had become embroiled in a disagreement with Dier’s younger brother.

Dier was held back by stewards and other supporters and afterwards his manager, José Mourinho, said: “I think Eric Dier did something that we professionals, we cannot do, but in these circumstances, I think everyone of us will do. Because when somebody insults you and your family is there and your family gets involved with the person insulting you, in this case a younger brother, I think Eric did what we professionals we cannot do. But I repeat, probably every one of us would do.” – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.