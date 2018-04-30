EFL to vote on future of matchday programmes
Several clubs have queried if they’re necessary in era of more and more social media
A young fan reads his matchday programme ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images
EFL clubs are set to vote on the future of the matchday programme in June.
The EFL revealed several of its members have queried the requirement for clubs to offer a physical version of their product in an era of social media.
Those clubs have reported a drop in sales in the current climate and there will now be a ballot on the issue at the forthcoming summer meeting.
A statement issued by the EFL said: “At its summer meeting in June 2018, EFL clubs will vote on a proposal that will determine whether or not it is an absolute requirement to produce a match programme from the start of season 2018/19 onwards.
“A number of clubs have asked the EFL if the mandatory publication of a match programme can be addressed as a result of an overall decline in sales and the proliferation of digital and social media, which has the ability to deliver the same content in a more cost effective manner.
“Irrespective of the outcome at June’s AGM, the EFL will continue to produce a match programme for its five competition finals — the Carabao Cup, Checkatrade Trophy and Sky Bet Play-Offs.”– PA