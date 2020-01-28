Christian Eriksen seals move from Tottenham to Inter Milan

Christian Eriksen has completed his protracted move from Tottenham Hotspur to Inter. The Dane had already agreed personal terms with the Italian club, who are second in Serie A, and the deal was announced on Tuesday. The 27-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract.

With his contract at Tottenham expiring at the end of the season, Eriksen could have joined Inter for free in the summer. But with Antonio Conte keen to bolster his attacking options immediately, a deal was reached sooner, bringing to an end the midfielder’s largely fruitful but ultimately frustrating time in north London.

Spurs announced on Tuesday that they had signed Giovani Lo Celso on a permanent basis from Real Betis. The Argentinian, who has impressed recently after returning from injury, has signed a contract until 2025.

Tottenham have also agreed a fee of €30m (£25.4m) for the PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn, plus €2m in add-ons, with the player set to undertake his medical and put the finishing touches to the transfer.

Eriksen joined Tottenham from Ajax for £11.5m in August 2013 and after an initially slow start he blossomed under the management of Mauricio Pochettino, become a key creative cog in a team that established themselves in the Premier League’s top four and, on occasion, pushed for the title.

The 27-year-old was also part of the Spurs side that reached last season’s Champions League final, which they lost 2-0 to Liverpool and, ultimately, there were no trophies for the team when they were at their best and prior to a downturn this season that led to Pochettino being sacked in November.

Eriksen’s form also dipped and it has felt inevitable for some time that he would leave the club. He finally has. – Guardian