FA Cup draw: Man United could face Wayne Rooney’s Derby

If Liverpool can get past Shrewsbury Town they’ll face a trip to take on Chelsea

Mark Dobson

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire celebrates scoring his side’s first goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round win at Tranmere. Photo: Simon Cooper/PA Wire

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire celebrates scoring his side’s first goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round win at Tranmere. Photo: Simon Cooper/PA Wire

 

Wayne Rooney has been handed the chance of facing his former club – if Derby County can overcome Northampton in their FA Cup fourth-round replay.

Manchester United were paired with a trip to either Rooney’s current Championship side or Keith Curle’s League Two Northampton in the fifth round draw. Rooney – after signing for Derby in the January window – has already had a hand in disposing of a Premier League side, playing a key role in the 1-0 third-round victory over Crystal Palace earlier this month.

United’s all-time top scorer enjoyed a glittering 13-year career at Old Trafford before returning to Everton in 2017. The FA Cup holders Manchester City will travel to Sheffield Wednesday while the runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool could face a trip to Stamford Bridge, if their second-string side can see off League One Shrewsbury at Anfield.

Jürgen Klopp confirmed on Sunday that he will play a young side in the February replay as the first team will be enjoying their winter break. Championship leaders West Brom’s reward for beating West Ham is a home tie against Newcastle or Oxford.

FA Cup fifth round draw

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town/Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United/Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City/Birmingham City

Northampton Town/Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton/Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Bournemouth/Arsenal

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.