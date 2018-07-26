Chelsea complete signing of 38-year-old Rob Green

Veteran goalkeper signs a one-year deal at Stamford Bridge as Blues’ third choice
Chelsea have signed veteran goalkeeper Rob Green on a one-year deal. Photograph: Harry Engels/Getty

Chelsea have completed the signing of veteran goalkeeper Rob Green on a one-year deal.

The 38-year-old was released by Huddersfield at the end of last season and jumped at the chance of the move to Stamford Bridge.

Green is unlikely to figure in the Premier League this season as he will start as third choice behind Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero.

Green told Chelsea’s official website: “It has been a whirlwind 24 hours.

“You are thinking about your career and where you want to go and you get a phone call like this, and it is a short conversation.

“It has been a pretty dramatic time for me and I can’t wait to get started. I am absolutely delighted and it is a thrill and an honour to be here.”

Green started his career with Norwich and played for the Canaries, West Ham and QPR in the top flight.

He went on to join Leeds, with whom he marked his 600th league appearance, before moving on to Huddersfield last season.

In addition, Green was named in two England World Cup squads and has made 12 full international appearances for his country.

