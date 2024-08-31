Premier League: Brentford ease past Southampton, Aston Villa bag win at Leicester

Bryan Mbeumo scored twice for Brentford in their 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League. Photograph: Ben Hoskins/Getty

Brentford 3 – Southampton 1

Bryan Mbeumo’s double and a goal by Yoane Wissa earned Brentford a comfortable 3-1 home win over promoted Southampton in the Premier League, sending the visitors to the bottom of the table.

Mbeumo put the hosts in front just before halftime with a simple low finish, following up on Kevin Schade’s strike which bounced off the post.

He doubled the advantage in the 65th minute with a first-time shot into the bottom corner of the net and Wissa bundled the ball in four minutes later before Southampton pulled a goal back in stoppage time through Yukinari Sugawara.

Brentford moved up to fifth on six points while Southampton prop up the standings without a points.

Everton 2 – Bournemouth 3

Bournemouth scored three late goals to stun Everton 3-2 in the Premier League at Goodison Park and leave the hosts without a point from three matches.

Everton opened up a 2-0 lead in a seven-minute spell after the break with goals from Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Bournemouth spent most of the game on the back foot, barely threatening the Everton goal, but with three minutes left they pulled a goal back when Antoine Semenyo poked home from close range.

In added time, Lewis Cook’s powerful header found the back of the net and Luis Sinisterra broke Everton hearts with the winner to leave Everton rooted to the bottom of the table.

Bournemouth's Luis Sinisterra scores against Everton in their Premier League fixture at Goodison Park. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

Ipswich Town 1 – Fulham 1

A first-half goal from Liam Delap was enough to earn Ipswich their first Premier League point of the season, but they had to share the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Fulham on Saturday after winger Adama Traore grabbed an equaliser.

Roared on by an enthusiastic home crowd, Delap put Ipswich ahead in the 15th minute, drifting across the box before lashing in a powerful shot that Fulham keeper Bernd Leno got his gloves to but could not keep out.

The visitors levelled 17 minutes later after Antonee Robinson whipped the ball across the box and Traore stabbed it home with a superb first-time finish to crown Fulham’s best attack of the game.

Both sides struggled to create decent goalscoring chances in a tough, physical game, and though Omari Hutchinson went close with a stoppage-time shot, neither could find the net again as the game ended in a draw.

Leicester City 1 – Aston Villa 2

Aston Villa returned to winning ways in the Premier League as goals by Amadou Onana and Jhon Duran wrapped up a 2-1 victory at Leicester City.

Summer signing Onana touched in from close range after a clever free kick routine in the 28th minute.

Hosts Leicester, seeking their first win since promotion back to the top flight, were more of a threat in the second half but Duran’s 63rd-minute header appeared to have killed them off.

They were handed a lifeline when Facundo Buonanotte slotted in a shot 10 minutes later, but they could not salvage a point as Villa held on with relative comfort.

Villa, who were beaten by Arsenal last weekend, have six points from three games with Leicester on one.

Nottingham Forest 1 – Wolves 1

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s stunning strike earned Wolverhampton Wanderers their first point of the Premier League season with a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

In a frantic start to the game, New Zealand striker Chris Wood headed the hosts into a 10th-minute lead from a corner, having been left completely unmarked in the penalty area.

Bellegarde issued an immediate response, however, lashing home a sensational hit two minutes later.

Both sides failed to really create clearcut chances to snatch all three points as Forest remained unbeaten this season. – Reuters