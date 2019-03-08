Anthony Martial available for Man United’s trip to Arsenal

Solskjaer remains tight-lipped on whether he will be appointed permanant manager

Manchester United’s caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shakes hand with Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe at the end of the Uefa Champions League round of 16 match at the Parc des Princes. Photo: Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Getty Images

Anthony Martial will return for Manchester United this weekend, with Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera also on the brink of returning for Sunday’s trip to Arsenal.

United were without 10 first-team players for Wednesday’s 3-1 Champions League win at Paris St Germain — a last-gasp victory that sealed progress from the last-16 on goal difference.

Paul Pogba is available after serving a European suspension and Martial is back from a groin injury, while others are pushing for a return too.

“Eric (Bailly) is fine,” manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. “Anthony will be available and hopefully we’ll have Nemanja and/or Ander ready as well.

“We’re looking better for it. They just need to have another couple of days training with the team. They’ve done well with their recovery work.”

While open about injuries, Solskjaer remained tight-lipped about his United future after Wednesday’s jaw-dropping triumph in Paris only heightened talk of when rather than if he got the managerial post on a permanent basis.

Solskjaer fuelled it himself by admitting to a Norwegian podcast that his contract with Molde, the club he was supposed to return to in the summer, had been terminated.

“That’s just the media,” he said of the speculation. “I am not here to get excited, I am here to do my job.

“And of course that contract issue there, you cannot have two contracts when you’re a manager, so that contract was terminated.

“I am contracted to Man United until the end of June.”

