Nottingham Forest edge Derby to keep playoff hopes alive

Martin O’Neill’s side came out on top of a fractious derby thanks to an early goal

Yohan Benalouane of Nottingham Forest is congratulated on his goal during the Championship win over Derby County at the City Ground. Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Yohan Benalouane of Nottingham Forest is congratulated on his goal during the Championship win over Derby County at the City Ground. Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

 

Nottingham Forest 1 Derby County 0

Masked marvel Yohan Benalouane picked the perfect time to score his first Nottingham Forest goal as his second-minute strike handed the Reds a 1-0 victory over bitter Sky Bet Championship rivals Derby at the City Ground.

The French defender, sporting a mask to protect a facial injury, scrambled home an early effort which was enough to not only secure bragging rights over the Rams, as well as the Brian Clough Trophy, but also boost their play-off hopes.

Martin O’Neill, savouring his first East Midlands derby as Forest manager, made just the one change, with skipper Ben Watson returning in place of Lewis Grabban, who was ruled out with an Achilles injury. Andy King came in for Craig Bryson in Derby’s only alteration from the side that lost 1-0 to Millwall.

Forest enjoyed a blistering opening, taking the lead after barely 70 seconds. Joe Lolley’s inswinging free-kick was headed up into the air by defender Jayden Bogle and in the ensuing panic, Daryl Murphy headed the ball across to the far post where it was bundled in by Benalouane.

Murphy headed over from Jack Robinson’s long throw before the Rams missed a glorious chance to equalise after 13 minutes. Duane Holmes slipped the ball through a sleeping Reds backline for Martin Waghorn to run on to but as Costel Pantilimon came out to narrow the angle, Waghorn curled his effort well wide of the target.

Forest manager Martin O’ Neill and assistant Roy Keane have choice words with the referee’s assistant. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images
Forest manager Martin O’ Neill and assistant Roy Keane have choice words with the referee’s assistant. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Forest wasted a great opportunity as play immediately switched to the other end. Lolley took advantage of a defensive error and played in Murphy who, with just Kelle Roos to beat, took too heavy a touch and the visiting keeper was able to gather the ball.

Roos saved comfortably from Lolley, before Holmes shoved Ryan Yates to the ground after a late tackle by the Forest midfielder. Both players were booked.

In a predictably feisty affair, Forest were managing to keep their bitter rivals at arm’s length and nearly doubled their lead when the onrushing Yates reacted brilliantly but nodded Lolley’s cross-shot inches wide.

Derby made a change at half-time, bringing Florian Jozefzoon on for Tom Huddlestone, and the Dutchman tested Pantilimon four minutes after the break.

After a lengthy stoppage for treatment to King, who had to be replaced by Bradley Johnson, the Reds made their first attack of the second half and it was dangerman Lolley who fired an effort just wide of Roos’ right-hand post.

With Forest sitting deep and inviting pressure, the Rams were enjoying a lot of possession but creating little and Lolley launched a counter-attack after a Derby move broke down. After running 50 yards up the pitch, though, he hammered a shot well over.

Derby were then awarded a free-kick 12 yards outside the Forest box as the game entered its final throes but to sum up the the visitors’ night, Waghorn’s delivery failed to trouble Pantilimon as he caught the ball above his head with little difficulty.

Johnson then hooked a shot over as he pounced on Pantilimon’s punched clearance and Forest saw the game out comfortably after that.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.