Derry City back in EA Sports Cup final after Sligo win

Rory Hale scores the winner but captain Gerard Doherty inspires Derry to Sligo win
Derry City’s Rory Hale celebrates scoring against Sligo Rovers. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Derry City’s Rory Hale celebrates scoring against Sligo Rovers. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Sligo Rovers 0 Derry City 1

Record winners Derry City are through to another EA Sports Cup final after captain Gerard Doherty inspired them to victory at the Showgrounds.

Rory Hale scored the only goal of the game, but Doherty had to make three sublime saves at the other end as Derry earned revenge for the league defeat to the same opposition on Friday.

Hale’s strike came against the run of play, as the home side had started well and twice went close to opening the scoring through Lewis Morrison.

But the goal was a bit special, as Hale controlled a pass from his brother, Ronan, at the edge of the box, and curled a left-footed shot past Mitchell Beeney and in to the top corner midway through the half.

Derry were without four players through suspension, and striker Ally Roy was cup-tied having featured for Rovers in the competition earlier in the year.

But they grew in confidence after the goal, and Dean Shiels went close to doubling their lead.

Rovers thought they had levelled things up before the break, when Mikey Drennan’s flick on to Regan Donelon’s free-kick was destined for the net, before Doherty made a fingertip save.

Rovers called on Raffaele Cretaro to try and force a way back in to the tie, and he almost found it with 20 minutes left, but his close range effort was brilliantly palmed away by Doherty.

And the netminder pulled off another wonder save with three minutes left, after Mikey Drennan had knocked the ball in to Cretaro’s path.

SLIGO: Beeney, Callan-McFadden, Mahon, McClean, Twardek, Cawley, Lynch, McCabe, Donelon (McAleer 85), Drennan, Morrison (Cretaro 60).

DERRY: G Doherty, McDermott (Delap 80), Seaborne, McHattie, Fisk (McBride 89), Ronan Hale, Splaine, McEneff, B Doherty, Shiels, Rory Hale.

Referee: G Kelly.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.