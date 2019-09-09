Daniel Kelly’s hat-trick books Dundalk’s semi-final spot

Lilywhites still on course for a second double in a row after first half blitz in the RSC

John Fallon at the RSC

Dundalk’s Daniel Kelly celebrates scoring his third goal with Cameron Dummigan and Jamie McGrath in their FAI Cup quarter-final against Waterford. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/inpho

Waterford 1 Dundalk 3

Dundalk’s Danny Kelly helped seal an FAI Cup semi-final place for Dundalk by bagging a first-half hat-trick against struggling Waterford.

Despite the Blues missing a penalty and pulling one back in the second half through Maxi Kouogun, the difference in the teams’ league fortunes was underlined in a one-sided contest.

Dundalk utilised their wingers from the off and it paid dividends with all three goals coming down the right.

Tricky footwork close to the end-line by Hoban on nine minutes allowed him square the ball across goal for Kelly to arrive on cue to bury a first-time shot from eight yards.

Waterford’s static defence was again exposed on 23 minutes. Hoban provided the assist once more, looping to ball over his header to free Kelly. He was given time to advance and beat Matt Connor from an acute angle inside his near post.

Winger Kelly showed a striker’s instinct on 33 minutes by giving the two centre-backs the slip to meet Patrick McEleney’s dinked cross and nod home.

The game as a contest was ended but it didn’t end the excitement, especially for the home fans.

On 37 minutes, Brian Gartland’s shove on his former Dundalk teammate O’Connor led to a penalty award. McCarey guessed right, diving to his left to deny Shane Duggan’s firm but low spot-kick.

Waterford eventually reduced the deficit in bizarre circumstances on 56 minutes when Chris Shields’ header struck Kouogun’s shoulder and rebounded back into the top corner.

WATERFORD: M Connor; R Feely, K Browne, M Kouogun, K Lynch; S Bone (D O’Halloran 80); S Duggan (JJ Lunney 65), G Poynton; W Fitzgerald (C Galvin 69), W Figueria; M O’Connor.

DUNDALK: A McCarey; C Dummigan (S Gannon 73), B Gartland, S Hoare, D Massey; C Shields, P McEleney; D Kelly (R Benson 70), J McGrath, M Duffy; P Hoban (G Kelly 82).

Referee: Paul Tuite (Dublin).

Attendance: 954.

