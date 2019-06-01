Harry Kane and Roberto Firmino return for Champions League final

Team news: Lucas Moura misses out for Spurs despite hat-trick heroics in semi-final

Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Kieran Trippier of Tottenham Hotspur warm up prior to the Champions League Final against Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

Harry Kane will start for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday with Brazilian striker Lucas Moura left on the bench.

Moura struck a hat-trick in the semi-final, second leg win over Ajax but makes way for talismanic England striker Kane, who had been out for seven weeks with an ankle injury.

The return of Kane, Spurs’ top scorer this season with 24 goals in all competitions, is a major boost for the London club who also welcomed back midfielder Harry Winks to the starting line-up for the first time in nearly two months.

The 23-year-old England international has recovered from a groin problem and will share central defensive midfield duties with Moussa Sissoko.

As expected, Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino starts for Liverpool after coming back from a groin injury, with Divock Origi, who scored twice in the 4-0 semi-final, second leg win over Barcelona on the bench.

Liverpool’s versatile midfielder James Milner also missed out on a starting spot with captain Jordan Henderson preferred.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Kieran Trippier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose; Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko; Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen; Heung-min Son, Harry Kane.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.

Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia)

