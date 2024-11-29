Wales 1 Ireland 1: How the Irish players rated in Euro 2025 playoff first leg

1 Courtney Brosnan

Couldn’t do much to stop the Wales goal. Solid in punching the ball out from a dangerous corner in the second half and showing her opposite keeper how to save a long shot from Jones. Rating: 6

14 Heather Payne

Solid performance overall, good hustle down the wing, showing more composure with experience. Woodham got in ahead of her for the goal, but difficult to expect Fahey miskick. Rating: 6

12 Anna Patten

The best of the centre backs, comfortable on the ball, some good interceptions and driving runs upfield. Made some important blocks. Rating: 7

4 Caitlin Hayes

The Ireland team huddle after conceding the first goal of the game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Looked clumsy at times and perhaps could have been quicker in closing down Fishlock for the first half goal. Made a slight error in second half that had to be saved by Fahey. Nearly scored with second half volley. Rating: 5

5 Niamh Fahey

Looked rusty from lack of game time, unfortunately made the worst mistake of the game, miskicking the ball for the Wales goal that fell to the scorer. Defended better second half. Rating: 5

11 Katie McCabe

The usual all-action performance from McCabe on both sides of the ball, some great interceptions and physical play, good on the ball and always involved despite playing further back without doing anything that noteworthy. Rating: 7

17 Lily Agg

A solid performance in the first half, with some good workrate, tackles and interceptions. Quite unlucky to be taken off at the break. Rating: 6

10 Denise O’Sullivan

Classiest operator on the pitch, nice turns, interplay, passing and at the heart of everything good about Ireland on the ball, and plenty of fine work off it too. Battled right to the end. Rating: 8

8 Ruesha Littlejohn

Ireland’s Ruesha Littlejohn's shot came back off the Welsh 'keeper for the equaliser. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Struggled to impose herself the first 30 minutes, then contributed to the first Ireland goal with a great looping shot from 35 yards that came off the goalkeeper. From that point until she was taken off, she was everywhere, throwing her weight around. Rating: 8

21 Julie-Ann Russell

Struggled to hold the ball up against some strong Wales defenders, had a half-chance in the first half she missed. Great workrate as always but has had better games. Rating: 5

18 Kyra Carusa

Not massively involved but when she was it was often positive. Some great flick ons, runs and headers, and serious pressing off the ball. Rating: 7

Substitutions

The subs didn’t make a major impact on the game. Sheva played reasonably well in the second half with good energy, as did Kiernan. Stapleton and Barrett made limited impact. Rating: 6

Manager: Eileen Gleeson

The team was set up well in the first half, positive and were the better team, the goal coming against the run of play. A questionable decision to take off Agg at half-time and Ireland weren’t as fluid after the break. Rating: 6