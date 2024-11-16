Conor Coventry joins Republic of Ireland squad as Jason Knight replacement for England game

Troy Parrott, Conor Coventry and Liam Scales during a Republic of Ireland training session in Abbotstown on Saturday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Conor Coventry travelled from London to train with the Republic of Ireland squad this morning at Abbotstown ahead of Sunday’s final Nations League tie against England at Wembley Stadium.

Coventry replaces Jason Knight, who picked up his second yellow card of the campaign during Thursday’s 1-0 win against Finland in Dublin.

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has been impressed by the 24-year-old Coventry’s displays for Charlton Athletic in League One this season.

With Alan Browne, Will Smallbone and Jack Taylor injured, Ireland’s midfield options are dwindling but Coventry is not expected to come straight into the starting line-up.

Knight featured in all five games under Hallgrímsson since September, with his position expected to be filled by Jayson Molumby.

Interim England manager Lee Carsley confirmed that Harry Kane will return to the team after Ollie Watkins started ahead of the skipper in Thursday’s 3-0 win over Greece in Athens.