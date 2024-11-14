Ollie Watkins and Curtis Jones grab their chance to help England sink Greece

Nations League B, Group 2: Greece 0 England 3 (Watkins 7, Vlachodimos og 78, Jones 83)

It was the night when Lee Carsley dropped Harry Kane and came up smelling of roses, this a result not only to avenge the shapeless 2-1 Wembley defeat against Greece in October but to put England on the verge of automatic promotion back into the Nations League’s A section.

It is difficult to remember Kane ever being axed for an England game, let alone a must-win big one – rather than rested or rotated. And it was especially bold from Carsley given he was without a host of big names.

It had to be Kane’s replacement, Ollie Watkins, who scored the opening goal in the seventh minute and there were others who seized their opportunity, taking in Noni Madueke on the right wing but peaking, really, with Curtis Jones. On the occasion of his first cap, he strutted his stuff in central midfield and produced the moment of the night, a stunning first-time back-heeled finish from a pass from the substitute, Morgan Gibbs-White, for 3-0.

Jude Bellingham, also impressive, had forced the second after a surging run, yet another surging run, watching his low shot hit the post and go in off the Greece goalkeeper, Odysseas Vlachodimos. It left Carsley to reflect on almost reaching the target set for him by the Football Association during his interim tenure – lifting the team out of the Nations League’s second tier. England moved above Greece to the top of the table on head-to-head results. They must now beat Republic of Ireland at Wembley on Sunday to seal the deal.

It was an inexperienced England XI at a boisterous venue, Kane’s omission at the outset framing so much. Carsley had gambled in Kane’s injury-enforced absence against Greece at Wembley, going all-out attack, 4-2-4 with an array of attacking midfielders. This move was riskier. Kyle Walker had taken over the captain’s armband. He was stony-faced when asked about Kane’s exclusion beforehand.

Carsley’s mission was to cut through the negativity, which took in the controversy of Thomas Tuchel’s delayed arrival as the incoming permanent manager; he should have been here. And, of course, the nine withdrawals from the squad, the idea that the culture instilled by Gareth Southgate had been eroded. Club versus country battles were back.

England needed a fast start and they got it, the move for the early breakthrough easy on the eye, the identity of the scorer a dream for Carsley. Madueke flicked the ball to Bellingham and got it back up the right flank and from there, it was him against Christos Tzolis. Madueke pulled the stop-and-go move, the acceleration around the outside too much for his opponent, the cut-back perfect. Watkins made the finish look straightforward.

There was plenty for England to contend with. The home fans did not need the pre-match presentation to Otto Rehhagel and his Euro 2004-winning Greece players to get their pulses racing. They were up for it. On a more sinister note, somebody in the stands repeatedly shone a luminous green laser at the England players’ faces. It was clearly visible on the pitch.

England could take heart from how Madueke and Anthony Gordon had the beating of their markers for pace. Gordon had served notice of his intent in the second minute, skating clear to send in a low ball that reached Madueke. His shot was blocked. Gordon had another good moment in the 16th minute when he sliced inside only for his shot to deflect wide. Get the ball to Madueke and Gordon; it looked like a good recipe.

The referee, Daniel Siebert, was in the mood to be seen, which was a worry. He booked Bellingham early on for dissent after the award of a free-kick against him; then Conor Gallagher straight away for delaying the restart. There was a harsh yellow card for time-wasting against Jordan Pickford midway through the first-half. It was easy to fear that there could be a red card.

Greece had one chance in the first-half and it was a big one. Kostas Tsimikas swapped passes up the inside left with Tzolis and, with Walker failing to track, he banged a low shot for the near corner. Pickford made a fine reaction save.

That apart, England were comfortable up to the interval. Bellingham showed up, a physical presence, driving runs to the fore, including one from halfway that was halted by Konstantinos Koulierakis. Just before the break, Rico Lewis sent Watkins clean through but he never looked as though he would be decisive. Again, Koulierakis got back to good effect.

Carsley gave Jones his debut and watched him push out his chest and zip his passes, always looking to turn sharply and make something happen. There would be another debut at the start of the second half, Lewis Hall on at left-back for Ezri Konsa, Lewis switching over to right-back, Walker moving to right centre-half.

Madueke picked up where he left off upon the restart, running hard at Tsimikas, making his moves. It was no surprise to see Tsimikas replaced in the 55th minute.

By then, Madueke had surged and picked out Lewis, who took a touch before drawing a fine save out of Vlachodimos. Madueke also crossed for Bellingham after a half-cleared corner and watched him direct a long-range header, which bounced, against the far post.

Gallagher trod a tightrope after his yellow card and he diced with disaster when he stepped in on Christos Zafeiris, who made a meal of the extremely slight contact. Greece broke instead, the ball being worked to the substitute, Fotis Ioannidis, who held off Walker for the shot. It was a clear opening. Pickford saved smartly.

Carsley introduced Kane in the 66th minute, together with Jarrod Bowen and Morgan Rogers, who won his first cap. The substitutes brought energy and Rogers could revel in the around-the-corner pass that set Bellingham away to make the second goal happen. The last word would belong to Jones.

Greece: Vlachodimos, Rota, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas (Pelkas 57), Siopis (Mantalos 82), Zafeiris, Masouras (Konstantelias 70), Bakasetas (Ioannidis 57), Tzolis, Pavlidis (Giannoulis 56).

England: Pickford, Walker, Konsa (Hall 46), Guehi, Lewis, Gallagher (Gibbs-White 79), Jones, Madueke (Bowen 66), Bellingham, Gordon (Rogers 66), Watkins (Kane 66).

Referee: Daniel Siebert (Germany).