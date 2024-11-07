Ireland drawn with Turkey, Slovenia and Greece in Women’s Nations League

Republic of Ireland’s Heather Payne celebrates scoring the second goal with Ruesha Littlejohn, Denise O'Sullivan and Kyra Carusa during the Women's Nations League Group B1 game against Northern Ireland at Windsor Park in Belfast in December 2023. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Eileen Gleeson’s Republic of Ireland side have been drawn with Turkey, Slovenia and Greece in Group B2 of the 2025 Women’s Nations League.

Ireland are comfortably the highest ranked of the four teams in the group at 24th in the Fifa list, with Slovenia (40th), Turkey (58th) and Greece (61st).

Ireland have never played Turkey at senior women’s level, while they last came up against Slovenia in a 2-0 win in August 2014 and have met Greece on seven occasions – the last of which was a 1-0 win in March 2020.

Ireland won all six of their matches the last time they played in Group B, when they were in with Northern Ireland, Hungary and Albania.

READ MORE

Their dominance of Group B1 was summed up in the fact they scored 20 goals and conceded just two, finishing off the campaign with a 6-1 win over Northern Ireland at Windsor Park.

Ireland were relegated from Group A in their last campaign, which doubled as the European Championship qualifiers, losing their first five matches before beating France 3-1 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in July.

Next year’s competition gets under way in February and will finish in June with fixtures details and venues will be confirmed.