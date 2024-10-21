Irish players get behind letter to Fifa opposing Saudi Aramco’s World Cup sponsership

Galway United striker Julie-Ann Russell says she supports the letter signed by players opposing the sponsership deal. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Saudi Aramco sponsorship of the 2027 World Cup in Brazil would be a “stomach punch” to women’s football that undermines decades of progress, states a letter to Fifa president Gianni Infantino from 106 female professional players, including five Irish internationals.

The letter was signed by footballers from 24 countries, including current Republic of Ireland squad members Diane Caldwell, Lily Agg and Kyra Carusa, along with Ciara Grant and the recently retired Sinead Farrelly.

“Aramco sponsorship is a middle finger to women’s football,” reads the letter’s opening line.

The protest focuses on Aramco, the national oil company of Saudi Arabia, sponsoring the men’s World Cup in 2026 and the women’s tournament a year later, and environmental issues raised by the partnership.

READ MORE

“Fifa’s announcement of Saudi Aramco as its ‘major’ partner has set us so far back that it’s hard to fully take in,” states the letter. “Saudi Aramco is the main money-pump for Saudi Arabia, and is 98.5% state-owned.

“Saudi authorities have been spending billions in sports sponsorship to try to distract from the regime’s brutal human rights reputation, but its treatment of women speaks for itself.”

The letter lists six Saudi women – Salma al-Shehab, Manahel al-Otaibi, Manal al-Gafiri, Fatima al-Shawarbi, Sukaynah al-Aithan and Nourah al-Qahtani – currently imprisoned for “peaceful expression of their views”.

The players strongly question Fifa’s growing relationship with Saudi Arabia, a country that is set to host the men’s World Cup in 2034 despite no legal protections for LGBTQ+ rights while same-sex activity is illegal.

“The Saudi authorities trample not only on the rights of women, but on the freedom of all other citizens too,” the players continue. “Imagine LGBTQ+ players, many of whom are heroes of our sport, being expected to promote Saudi Aramco during the 2027 World Cup, the national oil company of a regime that criminalises the relationships that they are in and the values they stand for?”

On environmental concerns, the letter adds: “As the largest state-owned oil and gas company in the world, Saudi Aramco is one of the corporations which is most responsible for burning football’s future.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA

“Grassroots football across the world is being smashed by extreme heat, drought, fires and floods, but as we all pay the consequences Saudi Arabia rakes in its profits, with Fifa as its cheerleader.”

According to the players, Fifa “might as well pour oil on the pitch and set it alight”.

“Fifa’s recent decisions are made by a council of 37, of which only eight are women. These are decisions made by men privileged enough not to be threatened by Saudi authorities’ treatment of women, those who are LGBTQ+, migrants, minorities or those whose present and future are most at threat from climate change.

“Having Saudi Aramco as the sponsor for the next World Cup in 2027 would be a stomach punch to the women’s game, undermining decades of work from fans and players around the globe.

“A corporation that bears glaring responsibility for the climate crisis, owned by a state that criminalises LBGTQ+ individuals and systematically oppresses women, has no place sponsoring our beautiful game.

“We urge Fifa to reconsider this partnership and replace Saudi Aramco with alternative sponsors whose values align with gender equality, human rights and the safe future of our planet.

“We also propose the establishment of a review committee with player representation, to evaluate the ethical implications of future sponsorship deals and ensure they align with our sport’s values and goals.”

Caldwell, Agg and Carusa are not scheduled to speak to the media this week ahead of Ireland’s game against Georgia in the Euro 2025 play-off semi-final first leg in Tbilisi this Friday, but Galway United striker Julie-Ann Russell has lent her support to the protest.

“I’m totally in favour of the LGBTQ community,” said Russell. “There are girls in the squad who are in same-sex marriages and partners. Whatever we can do to make them feel comfortable I’m supportive of.

“I’d imagine it would be difficult for those girls [to play a in country where same-sex relationships are illegal], and hopefully Fifa do the right thing in terms of other communities. It would be weird enough playing in a country like that.”

The Ireland players’ arrival into camp was disrupted on Sunday and Monday as several flights were cancelled or delayed due to Storm Ashley. At least two members of the squad had their first attempt at landings in Dublin Airport abandoned.

Concerns remain around Ellen Molloy, who limped off in Sheffield United’s 2-1 defeat of Tyler Toland’s Blackburn Rovers on Sunday, and Megan Connolly who has not featured for Lazio since their loss to Milan on September 29th.

The second leg against Georgia will take place at Tallaght Stadium on October 29th. An aggregate win would set them up for a two-leg encounter with the winner of Slovakia and Wales, with a place in next summer’s Euros in Switzerland up for grabs.