Jack Taylor excited by the prospect of winning first Ireland cap

Jack Taylor: 'I’m 26 now, I was praying it would come a little bit earlier but these things happen in football and I’m just delighted to be here now.' Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s Ireland squad announcement last week generated plenty of chatter about omissions, but for Jack Taylor this has become an international window pushed wide open for him to announce his arrival.

The English-born 26-year-old midfielder is one of two uncapped players in the squad, along with Luton Town’s Mark McGuinness.

Taylor has Longford heritage and qualifies for Ireland through his late grandfather Jim Skelly, who moved to England and settled in London.

“I used to go most years to see my family over there. My mum has always been really proud to be Irish. My grandad, when he was here still, was the most Irish man ever,” says Taylor in his distinctly London accent.

“I know that doesn’t sound like me, but he was really proud and he would be very proud now looking down.

“I’m 26 now, I was praying it would come a little bit earlier but these things happen in football and I’m just delighted to be here now. When that moment does come [a first senior appearance] then it will be that bit more special for the whole family.”

Taylor is currently plying his trade in the Premier League with Ipswich Town, having joined The Tractor Boys from Peterborough United in June 2023. Capped at underage level with Ireland, he is a former FAI Under-21 Player of the Year.

Portman Road has become something of an Irish stronghold in recent times as alongside Taylor in the dressingroom are fellow Ireland colleagues Sammie Szmodics, Dara O’Shea and Chiedozie Ogbene.

“Yeah, it’s good to see the lads join,” says Taylor.

“The success we have had the last couple of seasons has been not short of a miracle really. We are trying to prove we are in the Premier League for a reason and I think we have started off really well.”

Szmodics qualifies for Ireland through Longford connections too, though Taylor admits he wouldn’t quite be equipped to give tours of the midlands.

“I’m close to Smods, I didn’t know his roots were from there as well. It’s nice. I was there when I was little, I can’t really remember it that much but I don’t think there’s a lot to do there!”

Jack Taylor: the Ipswich Town player is adjusting to life in the Premier League and is delighted to have finally received a senior international call-up. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Ipswich will have it all to do to retain their Premier League status but they have made a decent start by picking up four draws from their opening seven fixtures. Taylor has yet to start a league game but he has featured off the bench against Liverpool, Man City, Southampton, Aston Villa and West Ham.

“It’s obviously a step up, we knew it was going to be with the quality of players you are coming up against week-in, week-out.

“I’m trying to do as best I can to get that first start. I have had a couple of cameo performances, hopefully I’ll get that start soon.

“I’ve always said since I was a kid that you eventually want to play Premier League football. Now I’m here and I’ve got a taste for it I want to keep playing in it for at least the next couple of years.

“It has always been an aim for me and I’m delighted to get where I am but there is plenty more to come.”

His creativity and work rate around the middle of the field have been evident during his appearances for Ipswich this season, and Hallgrímsson clearly sees Taylor bringing that dynamism to what has been an unconvincing Irish midfield in recent times.

“He just said that I can bring a different aspect in the middle of the pitch, whether that’s going forward progressing with the ball. He likes my attacking side, but obviously defensively as well you need to bring every aspect of your game to the team.

“He’s not specifically told me I’m here for this or here for that, just [to] embed myself in the team and become a part of the squad.”

Family members are on standby to fly to Helsinki if Taylor gets the nod to start against Finland on Thursday night but either way he hopes to finally pick up his first senior cap over the coming days.

“Yeah, definitely that’s the aim, just to get on the pitch and try bring something different to the team,” he says. “We need at least a win I think in this camp, so hopefully a good performance and definitely a good result would be very positive.”