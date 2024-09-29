Bayern Munich allay Harry Kane injury fears with ‘positive’ update

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich receives medical treatment to an ankle injury during the Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen at Allianz Arena in Munich. Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Harry Kane’s ankle injury may not be as bad as first feared after Bayern Munich revealed “a positive development” from the club’s medical staff.

Last season’s Golden Boot winner sustained the problem towards the end of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena, limping out of the action in the 86th minute.

A club update on Sunday read: “Harry Kane took a painful knock to his ankle in Bayern’s Bundesliga game at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. Examinations by the club’s medical unit on Sunday determined a positive development.

“Kane will continue to receive appropriate treatment.”

Manager Vincent Kompany told reporters after the game that he hoped the England captain would be fit for their Champions League tie against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Kane did not register a shot against reigning champions Leverkusen as he failed to add to his five league goals so far this season.

The visitors went ahead through Robert Andrich, with Aleksandar Pavlovic equalising for Bayern.