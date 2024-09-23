Cristiano Ronaldo settles a score with Gary Something and Alan Who?

Diogo Dalot reassures Cristiano Rolando, who might just be the person in the world least in need of reassurance. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

It’s nearly three months since Cristiano Ronaldo broke down in tears after he had a penalty saved in Portugal’s last 16 tie against Slovenia at Euro 2024, although he made up for it in the shoot-out that decided the game, sending Portugal on the way to victory by converting the first.

But the fella, it would seem, has a long memory when it comes to any criticism sent his way, so when he chatted recently with Rio Ferdinand it was payback time for two BBC folk in particular – namely Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer.

The pair had had a go at Ronaldo for that tearful reaction, reckoning he was making it all about himself rather than his team’s collective efforts to go through to the quarter-finals. So ...

“What am I going to do? Am I going to cry and then finish my career because two rats criticised me? The world loves me! The fans love me! This is my motivation! Nobody is going to take my shine away because two guys from television that nobody knows have criticised me!”

That’s Gaz and Al told.

Man City’s French visa faux pas

The week’s biggest sigh of relief? It most probably came from the people responsible for the mother of all bloopers before the women of Manchester City’s Champions League qualifying game away to Paris FC.

It had the look of a decidedly tricky fixture but City might have been confident of sneaking a goal or two because in their ranks is Khadija Shaw, last season’s top scorer in the WSL and the player of the year.

But? According to the Guardian’s Suzanne Wrack, City failed to file a visa application for the Jamaican – seriously – so she was unable to travel to France. And we’re guessing that there might have been some Paris FC fans at the French embassy, because when Shaw went there on Tuesday morning in the hope of getting an expedited visa, her request was turned down.

Severe embarrassment for everyone responsible for the amateurish mishap, then.. But that sigh of relief came when City managed to win 5-0. Paris must be really looking forward to the second leg when their opponents’ attack will be augmented by, yes, Shaw.

Quote of the week

“It was very difficult. It was worse than giving birth, with all due respect.” – Luis Enrique after having contractions during Paris Saint-Germain’s late, late victory over Girona in the Champions League.

Number: 13

That’s how many years it had been since a Republic of Ireland player scored in the Champions League until Liam Scales’s goal for Celtic against Slovan Bratislava. And then Adam Idah scored too. Like buses.

Word of Mouth

“People are just so quick to judge, mate. The guy has played less than two full games for us. Take a breath, do a bit of yoga.” – Spurs’s Ange Postecoglou advising Dominic Solanke’s critics to take a chill pill. Ange was a bit chilled himself after Saturday when Solanke scored his first goal for the club.

“I noted this week that Anthony Martial has joined AEK Athens in Greece. Maybe that is his level.” – Graeme Souness managing to insult the Frenchman and the entire Greek league in one fell swoop.

“I want to defend my club, especially in these modern days when everyone is expecting us not to be relegated, but to be disappeared off the face of the earth.” – Is Pep Guardiola a touch nervous in advance of the verdict on those 115 charges? Defo.

“Courtois is the best of all. He is the Maradona, the Messi, the Cristiano of the goal. He’s the best goalkeeper I have ever seen play football. Without a doubt, the best in history.” – How much does former Real Madrid goalkeeper Santiago Canizares love Thibaut? A tremendous amount.

“We played very sh*t first half.” – Aston Villa manager Unai Emery with a quite succinct summary of his team’s opening 45 minutes against Wolves.

“He had many specific words he used but one was ‘collaboretition’ – collaboration and competition.” – Kevin Balvers, Arsenal’s former “head of methodology”, telling the Athletic about Mikel Arteta’s crime against the English language.