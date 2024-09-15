FAI interim boss says ‘loophole’ meant all financial checks were not carried out when Ainscough purchased Dundalk

The FAI will not help cover Dundalk’s costs to keep the club afloat until the end of the premier division season. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

The FAI interim chief executive David Courell has conceded that a “loophole” meant that all financial checks were not carried out when Boston-based businessman Brian Ainscough purchased Dundalk FC last December. Ainscough is struggling to pay player and staff wages after failing to secure vital investment in Dundalk, a situation that prompted the 1903 supporters’ club to raise €19,000 via a GoFundMe page to cover match-day expenses.

“The award of the club licence was granted in November 2023,” said Courell at Saturday’s FAI AGM. “The club changed hands after that, in December 2023, and as a result the financial checks were done on the previous ownership. Lessons will be taken away from this process so for any future transfer of ownership that loophole will be closed.

“There are a range of other leagues across the contingent that don’t have the same rigour when it comes to the transfer of a club. We will be better.”

The FAI will not help cover Dundalk’s costs to keep the club afloat until the end of the premier division season. “No,” said Courell. “Ultimately Dundalk is a private enterprise. We need to respect that. We are trying in every way that we can to support them through a challenging period but there are limitations on what we can and should do.”

The 1903 confirmed on X its fundraising is going directly towards “match expenses” and it will “not be handed over to the club or it’s owner”.

Stephen McGuinness, general secretary of the Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland, said on Saturday that “within the next couple of weeks Dundalk could go out of business”.

“It’s a serious, serious problem,” said McGuinness. “Some people seem to think it’s going to be saved. I don’t see that. At this moment in time there’s no wages there for the players next week. The horse has bolted.”

McGuinness has called for an independent inquiry into how Dundalk fell so rapidly into financial peril.

Having reached the Europa League group stages as recently as the 2022/21 season, Jon Daly’s side are currently bottom of the table with six games remaining.