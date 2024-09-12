Manchester City hearing on alleged breaches of financial rules set to start on Monday

The hearing into Manchester City’s 115 alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations is set to begin next Monday, according to reports. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The hearing into Manchester City’s 115 alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations is set to begin next Monday, according to reports.

City were referred to an independent commission over the alleged breaches, which go back to the 2009-10 campaign, in February 2023. The club are alleged to have breached rules relating to the provision of accurate financial information.

City are also charged with failing to comply with Premier League rules requiring clubs to follow Uefa’s Financial Fair Play regulations from the 2013-14 to 2017-18 seasons and failing to follow Premier League rules on profit and sustainability (PSR) from the 2015-16 to 2017-18 seasons.

The club, who won an unprecedented fourth successive top-flight title in May, said at the time of the referral to the commission that they were surprised by the league’s “issuing of these alleged breaches”.

“The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position,” City added.

The hearing is expected to last about two months with a final verdict, including any appeal, to be reached by the end of the season.

City could face penalties such as a points deduction or relegation if found guilty.

Everton and Nottingham Forest had points deducted last season for breaching PSR regulations.

Meanwhile, Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been charged by the English FA for an alleged misconduct breach for a remark made about team-mate Son Heung-min.

During the summer, the Uruguay international had been asked by the host of the Canal 10 show for a Spurs player’s shirt, to which he replied: “Sonny’s? It could be Sonny’s cousin too as they all look the same.”

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out said they had received a “significant number” of complaints in the aftermath. Bentancur apologised to the South Korea international and Spurs skipper, who said that his team-mate had “made a mistake”.

A statement from the FA said: “Rodrigo Bentancur has been charged with an alleged breach of FA Rule E3 for misconduct in relation to a media interview.

“It’s alleged that the Tottenham midfielder has breached FA Rule E3.1 as he acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute.

“It’s further alleged that this constitutes an ‘aggravated breach’ which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin.

“Rodrigo Bentancur has until Thursday 19 September 2024 to provide a response to this charge.”

