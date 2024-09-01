‘It’s my last year in the club’: Mo Salah raises questions over future at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah raised questions over his future at Liverpool after the club’s 3-0 victory over Manchester United, repeatedly referring to it being his final season and noting that there have been no discussions yet over a new contract in a post-match interview with Sky Sports.

“I had a good summer, I had a long time just to stay with myself and try to think positive because as you know it’s my last year in the club,” he said.

“I just want to enjoy it, I don’t want to think about it but I just feel I’m free to play football and we’ll see what can happen next year.

“I was coming to the game, I was saying ‘look, it could be the last time [at Old Trafford]’. Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts so I’m just, like, ‘Okay, I play my last season and see at the end of the season’.”

READ MORE

Salah scored once and assisted two goals against United, his 10th goal at Old Trafford since joining the club in 2017. The winger has scored 214 goals for Liverpool, is a two-time PFA Player of the Year and has won the Premier League and the Champions League with the club. His contract expires at the end of the season.