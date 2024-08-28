Séamus Coleman to return from injury to make Ireland’s squad for Nations League

In a timely boost, Republic of Ireland captain Séamus Coleman is fit to join Heimir Hallgrímsson’s squad ahead of Nations League games against England and Greece next month in Dublin.

Coleman, who missed 23 of Stephen Kenny’s 40 games in charge through injury, recovered from a calf issue to play 67 minutes for Everton in the EFL Cup defeat of Doncaster on Tuesday evening.

Evan Ferguson is also expected to make the squad, having made the Brighton and Hove Albion bench against Crawley Town this week. The teenager has scored three goals in 12 caps for his country.

Doubts remain, however, about Josh Cullen’s availability as the Burnley midfielder is nursing an unspecified injury. Scott Parker, the Burnley manager, has indicated that Cullen needs to feature against Blackburn Rovers this Saturday before being released for international duty.

Ireland play England on Saturday, September 7th, followed by Greece on Tuesday, September 10th. Both games are on in the Aviva Stadium.