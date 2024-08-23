LOI previews: Andre Wisdom strengthens Derry City defence as title race heats up

Damien Duff’s Shelbourne host Bohemians at a sold-out Tolka Park, and while the Dublin derby is being televised live on Virgin Media Two, it’s the Regional Sports Centre in Waterford where the title race is about to get very interesting.

Keith Long’s surprise contenders welcome Derry City and their new signing Andre Wisdom to the southeast for a contest that will influence which club tops the 2024 premier division.

Wisdom is a fascinating addition to Ruaidhrí Higgins’s squad. The former England under-21 captain, of a group that included Harry Kane, made 48 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City, and another 131 appearances for Derby County in the English Championship before missing three years of professional football following an unprovoked stabbing in June 2020.

“Things happen in life, good things and bad things, and it was just unfortunate for me that it affected my livelihood,” Wisdom told the Derry Journal. “I didn’t think I was finished but I knew it had affected my body because of the placement of the stabbings – predominantly in my legs and my glutes and also one in my head – but I have that ‘never say never’ attitude.”

The 31-year-old is equally effective at centre-half or right back.

If Shelbourne stumble against Bohemians, the road opens for Derry as victory over Waterford coupled with Shels drawing at home would put the Candystripes top on goal difference. Alternatively, Waterford can cut the lead between second and third to three points.

Duff’s carefully assembled squad lost its two best performers, Will Jarvis and Gavin Molloy, in recent months; Jarvis was recalled by parent club Hull City while Molloy signed for Aberdeen. The north Dubliners reacted quickly, picking up Ireland international Aiden O’Brien. The last of the 30-year-old’s five caps came against Georgia in 2019. He is set to slot into Jarvis’s vacated role on the left.

The double is still on for Derry City and Shelbourne as they meet in the FAI Cup quarter-final next month and again on November 1st, the last day of the league season. Both matches are at the Brandywell.

Drogheda United versus Sligo Rovers could easily be considered an afterthought this week but it is another big tie. Drogheda are bottom of the table, two points behind Dundalk, while Sligo can storm into title contention with eight games remaining – provided Ellis Chapman keeps scoring goals from midfield.

Premier Division fixtures (7.45pm unless stated)

Friday

Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers

Shelbourne v Bohemians

Waterford v Derry City

Sunday

Dundalk v St Patrick’s Athletic, 3pm

Shamrock Rovers v Galway United, 7pm