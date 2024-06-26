Euro 2024 last 16 draw: England to play Slovakia on Sunday

England will play Slovakia in the last 16 of Euro 2024, it has been confirmed after the four third-place finishers in the group stage have been decided.

The first match of the last 16 will be Switzerland against Italy on Saturday, followed by hosts Germany against Denmark. England will play Slovakia in the earlier game on Sunday before Spain play Georgia.

On Monday, France will play Belgium in an enticing encounter before Portugal play Slovenia. Finally, Romania will play Netherlands earlier on Tuesday, before Austria play Turkey.

England or Slovakia would play the winners of the match between Switzerland and Italy in the quarter-finals on Saturday, July 6th, while two of the tournament’s bigger hitters, Spain and Germany, could meet in the quarters on Friday, July 5th.

Euro 2024 last 16 draw

Spain v Georgia

Germany v Denmark

Portugal v Slovenia

France v Belgium

England v Slovakia

Romania v Netherlands

Austria v Turkey

Italy v Switzerland