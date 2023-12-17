Premier League wrap: Arsenal return to winning ways against Brighton

Premier League: Arsenal 2 Brighton 0

Arsenal put in a dominant display to return to winning ways as they saw off Brighton at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were well-beaten by Roberto De Zerbi’s men in the corresponding fixture last season, all-but ending their Premier League title charge in the process.

This 2-0 victory in an entertaining contest – coming after defeat at Aston Villa eight days ago – would have helped banish some of the ghosts of that defeat while keeping Mikel Arteta’s side very much in the mix at the top of the table.

Gabriel Jesus’ all-round game was exceptional throughout but it was his back-post header from close-range that broke the deadlock, before a cool Kai Havertz finish wrapped up the three points for Arsenal – who also become the first team to prevent Brighton scoring in a league game this season.

The Seagulls’ Europa League exerts arguably caught up with them as they were largely toothless throughout, managing just one shot on target.

Bukayo Saka, up against the experienced James Milner in a mismatch for pace down Arsenal’s right, had a couple of early efforts blocked, while Martin Odegaard curled a shot just wide of the post.

Gabriel Martinelli fired over when he should have done better as Arsenal dominated the chances in a very watchable first half, although Arteta will not want to see replays of his booking from referee Tim Robinson – his fourth of the season having only returned to the touchline after being banned at Aston Villa.

David Raya had enjoyed a quiet first half in the Arsenal goal but would have had his heart in his mouth as he failed to catch a routine Simon Adingra cross before claiming at the second attempt.

Saka missed the target with a great chance on the stroke of half-time while Odegaard should have opened the scoring soon after the restart.

Bart Verbruggen gifted possession to Declan Rice, who in turned played in Saka to roll in the Arsenal skipper, who opted to take a touch in front of goal, allowing Jan Paul van Hecke to make a crucial block.

It counted for little, however, as Arsenal hit the front from the resulting corner, van Hecke inadvertently flicking the ball on into the path of Jesus, who had the simple task of nodding into an empty net.

Saka then hit the side-netting before Brighton captain Lewis Dunk brilliantly cleared Ben White’s flicked header from under his own crossbar.

Odegaard was once again kept out by Verbruggen before Havertz headed a very presentable chance over the bar.

Brighton’s best chance of the afternoon fell to Pascal Gross with eight minutes to go and but he could only turn Kaoru Mitoma’s low centre wide.

Soon after and the points were secured by Havertz, the Germany international finishing with aplomb after being slipped in by substitute Eddie Nketiah as Arsenal eased through the remaining minutes to secure victory.

Brentford 1 Aston Villa 2

Late goals from Alex Moreno and Ollie Watkins secured a dramatic late victory for Aston Villa at Brentford after Bees defender Ben Mee had been sent off 20 minutes from time.

Keane Lewis-Potter had opened the scoring for the hosts at Gtech Community Stadium but the game turned on its head after Mee was dismissed for flying into Leon Bailey in the 71st minute – referee David Coote upgrading to a red card after seeing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Moreno equalised in the 77th minute with Watkins completing the turnaround eight minutes later, before Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara was also shown a red card deep into stoppage time for violent conduct.

The victory kept Unai Emery’s high-flying side within a point of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

Villa impressed in the early stages, Spanish full-back Moreno using his quick feet to test Mark Flekken before he sending another effort over the bar soon after.

The Bees failed to convert a golden opportunity of their own after eight minutes. Makeshift left-back Vitaly Janelt delivered a perfect cross to Mikkel Damsgaard, who had a free shot on goal, but the Dane’s effort fell kindly for Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez.

The visitors were in the ascendancy and enjoyed dangerous counter-attacks through Jacob Ramsey and the pacy Watkins.

Ramsey fluffed the chance of the match so far in the 27th minute when Watkins nodded Ramsey through on goal, the midfielder scuffing his shot wide.

Brentford almost made Villa pay for their missed opportunities in the 39th minute when a first-time ball in behind Matty Cash unleashed Damsgaard who drove forward and produced a great cross, but striker Yoane Wissa was unable to tap home.

The hosts’ persistence was rewarded just before the interval, however. Saman Ghoddos whipped in a dangerous corner, with the alert Lewis-Potter eventually managing to strike the loose ball home.

Wissa’s effort was ruled out for offside shortly after the restart and Ramsey’s spectacular solo effort attempt was saved by the acrobatic Flekken.

Christian Norgaard was lucky to stay on the pitch early in the second half, yellow-carded for a studs-up challenge on John McGinn which avoided further sanction from VAR.

Thomas Frank’s men should have doubled their advantage in the 64th minute when, from a short corner, Damsgaard’s first-time cross caught Villa flat-footed, but Wissa’s header was kept out by Martinez.

The game swung in Villa’s favour when Mee launched himself into Bailey, connecting with the winger’s ankle rather than the ball.

Referee Coote initially showed the centre-back a yellow card but, after being sent to the pitchside monitor, overturned the decision and produced a straight red card for serious foul play.

Villa soon capitalised on the extra man, the tricky Bailey cutting in on his favoured left foot and floating a dangerous curled cross on to the head of Moreno at the back post.

And eight minutes later the visitors were ahead, Ramsey’s corner getting a fortunate flick-on and former Brentford striker Watkins heading home before celebrating in front of his old fans.

The celebration caused an on-pitch stir, with the referee brandishing yellow cards to Ezri Konsa and Ghoddos before Kamara was dismissed following a scuffle with Yehor Yarmoliuk.

West Ham 3 Wolves 0

A first-half brace from Mohammed Kudus helped West Ham make it seven wins from nine matches with a 3-0 victory over Wolves.

Summer recruit Kudus scored against Freiburg on Thursday to help David Moyes’ team top their Europa League group and this latest result was further evidence the recent thrashing at Fulham was an anomaly.

Kudus’ third and fourth goals in his last five matches set West Ham on their way and, while Wolves attacker Pablo Sarabia had a 58th-minute effort ruled out for a marginal offside by VAR Jarred Gillett, the hosts deserved their victory, with Jarrod Bowen rounding off the scoring 16 minutes from time.

Moyes again made minimal changes from their midweek win, but the visitors were without number one Jose Sa due to a shoulder injury.

Backup goalkeeper Dan Bentley was thrust into action and tipped over a Bowen delivery from one of the three corners won by the home side early on.

Matheus Cunha tested Hammers keeper Lukas Fabianski with a snapshot in the 12th minute, but it was West Ham doing most of the pressing.

Lucas Paqueta arrowed an effort wide before a 30-yard free kick by James Ward-Prowse was comfortable for Bentley.

Wolves ventured forward to force their first corner after 22 minutes, but, in an unfortunate twist of fate, it contributed towards West Ham’s opener.

After Craig Dawson’s flick-on was cleared by Emerson, Moyes’ side broke at pace and Paqueta found Kudus, who carried the ball before he cut inside and rifled home with his left foot from 25 yards.

It was a deserved breakthrough and, while Gary O’Neil’s team set about trying to restore parity, with Fabianski tipping wide Cunha’s curler before Jean-Ricner Bellegarde had a shot blocked, they were undone again in the 32nd minute.

Kurt Zouma intercepted Mario Lemina’s pass and within seconds a Paqueta through-ball which was left by Bowen allowed Kudus another sight at goal, with the former Ajax attacker able to slot home with his right foot.

Wolves had been punished for losing their shape twice before a frantic period ahead of half-time saw Bowen’s low strike hit a post and a flurry of cautions handed out.

O’Neil received a yellow card himself, not long after West Ham full-back Vladimir Coufal escaped punishment for catching Bellegarde with his arm, to compound a miserable first 45 minutes for the away side.

The visitors’ intent after the break was much improved and, after Hwang Hee-chan had a shot deflected wide, they thought they had reduced deficit in the 58th minute when Sarabia tapped home.

Yet O’Neil’s mood quickly returned to frustration when a three-minute VAR check deemed Sarabia had been marginally offside from Nelson Semedo’s cross.

It denied Wolves’ a superb team goal and, while they regrouped admirably as Cunha and Lemina fired off target soon after, West Ham hit them with a sucker-punch in the 74th minute.

Bowen exchanged passes with Paqueta and put on the afterburners to speed past Dawson before he tucked his finish into the corner for his 10th goal of the season.