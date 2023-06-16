LIVE Greece v Ireland: Euro 2024 qualifier

IRELAND TEAM ANNOUNCED:

An attacking line-up away from home by Stephen Kenny. Lenihan in for O’Shea as O’Shea has not played since the France game. Adam Idah in the line-up, a Kenny favourite, to alleviate pressure on Evan Ferguson up front. Will Smallbone in for creativity.

Ireland: Gavin Bazunu; Matt Doherty, John Egan, Nathan Collins, Darragh Lenihan, Callum O’Dowda; Jayson Molumby, Josh Cullen, Will Smallbone; Adam Idah, Evan Ferguson

STARTING XI | Greece v Ireland



Evan Ferguson & Adam Idah start up front as Will Smallbone comes into the midfield



Darragh Lenihan starts in defence with kick-off at 7.45pm (9.45pm local)

Conditions appear to be clearing up in Athens. In his preview for the match, Gavin Cummiskey writes that Evan Ferguson mania has prompted the chance of an Irish ‘home’ game in Athens. Local disinterest in the high summer opens possibility of a Green Army invading Greek capital.

“The late kick-off of 9.45pm local time has dissuaded families and local AEK Athens ultras as the folly of Uefa scheduling a Friday night fixture in mid-June – when many locals have flocked to the islands’ cooler beaches – becomes apparent.

“If it’s full like it was for AEK games, we can probably [benefit],” said Greece manager Gus Poyet. “After the game, I’ll let you know.”

This should come as music to Kenny’s ears as 2,600 official Irish fans are visible among the throngs of tourists for a home game away from home.”

Soccer correspondent Gavin Cummiskey is in Athens and it’s a wet one! Heavy thunderstorms in the Greek capital.

Will keep an eye on that one as the evening progresses, if it affects the pitch or start time.

Ireland’s woes in Greece must end, writes Ken Early. He says it is time for Stephen Kenny’s team to deliver: that does not necessarily mean winning in Athens, but it does entail playing well and not losing.

As he writes: “Kenny has spent nearly three years assembling a new team, hyping up their quality, their style, their connection with the people, etc. The problem is that if this team really is as exciting as he says it is, but he still can’t get results, then the FAI will think it’s time to start looking for someone who can.”

An important night ahead for the Ireland manager.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Greece at the Opap Arena in Athens. Ireland lost their first game against France in a spirited display but Pavard’s goal sealed the victory in the Aviva for the visitors. The pressure is now on for Stephen Kenny to get a result against Greece to keep realistic hopes of qualification alive in a tough group. Kickoff is at 7.45pm.