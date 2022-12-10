Live World Cup quarter-final - England vs France

Harry Kane vs Raphael Varane could be a very intriguing battle, especially given their Premier League variety. Ken Early - who is at this game tonight for us - has written about Kane’s late career resurgence, turning from a pure finisher into more of a link-up number nine.

[ An older Kane has become more of a scorer-creator and less of a finisher ]

Ken Early: An older Kane has become more of a scorer-creator and less of a finisher via @IrishTimesSport https://t.co/OhdGy06hCU — Irish Times Sport (@IrishTimesSport) December 10, 2022

France are also unchanged from the side that lined out in the last-16 against Poland. It’s hard to look past that front three of Mbappé, Giroud and Dembele. Whatever about France’s defensive frailties - they haven’t kept a clean sheet yet at this tournament - that front three could win them the game if they fire.

Notre 1️⃣1️⃣ de départ pour ce 𝟭/𝟰 𝙙𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙚 de Coupe du Monde 🫡



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇫🇷 | #ANGFRA | #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/cdlceMpXed — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) December 10, 2022

Much has been made of how England might add an extra defender to deal with the threat of Kylian Mbappé. They haven’t. Gareth Southgate has kept faith with the XI that worked past Senegal, no doubt Jordan Henderson will drop deeper though to help out Kyle Walker when defending the French talisman.

Here we are then, the last of the quarter-finals and it promises to be a belter. France against England, a clash that could so easily be the final if the draw was different but one of these pre-tournament favourites will be on the way home later tonight.

Nathan Johns (@nathanrjohns) here to build you up to kick-off (7pm) and then to take you through the action, however long it goes on.