Blow for Ireland with Megan Connolly set to miss World Cup play-off

Ireland’s Megan Connolly will be unavailable for the play-off due to injury. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Ireland have been dealt a significant blow ahead of the World Cup play-off against Scotland or Austria on October 11th as Megan Connolly will be unavailable due to fractured ribs and a bruised kidney.

Connolly was hospitalised in the Mater following the 1-0 win over Finland at Tallaght stadium on September 1st, when she played the entire 90 minutes despite getting injured in the early exchanges.

The Brighton midfielder is joined on the injury list by Savannah McCarthy, Ruesha Littlejohn, Ellen Molloy, Aoife Colvill and Leanne Kiernan.

Molloy and Kiernan are recent injuries, sustained at club level for Wexford Youths and Liverpool respectively, that reduces Ireland coach Vera Pauw’s options off the bench. However, Niamh Fahey and Jamie Finn have been recalled.

The squad gathers in Dublin next Tuesday but they must wait for the result of Scotland versus Austria at Hampden Park on October 6th to discover if they are travelling to Glasgow or Vienna to reach next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves).

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Parma), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut University), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United).

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge)