Wales climb above England in updated world rankings

Ireland remain in second spot despite a rocky start to their Six Nations defence

Eddie Jones’ England team are down to third in the world rankings. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Ireland remain in second place behind leaders New Zealand in the latest set of global rankings.

Joe Schmidt’s team lost the opening match of their Six Nations defence before wins over Scotland, and their edgy 26-16 win against Italy in Rome on Sunday.

Wales have landed another blow on England by replacing their rivals in third spot.

Warren Gatland’s men are the only team still capable of winning the Grand Slam after a stunning 21-13 victory in Cardiff on Saturday propelled them to the summit of the Guinness Six Nations table.

England, who were labelled chokers by Gatland in the wake of their second-half implosion at the Principality Stadium, drop to fourth in the rankings compiled by World Rugby.

Wales have fixtures with Scotland and Ireland to come, but with Italy and Scotland due at Twickenham it is England who remain bookmakers’ favourites to win the 2019 Six Nations.

France are also on the move after their 27-10 victory over Scotland in Paris lifted them two places up the standings above Argentina and Fiji. However, they remain one spot below their victims in Paris.

