Ronan O’Gara rules out a move to France

Former Ireland player had been linked with a coaching role ahead of Rugby World Cup

Crusaders assistant coach Ronan O’Gar has ruled out a potential move to France. Photo: Martin Hunter/Inpho

Crusaders assistant coach Ronan O’Gar has ruled out a potential move to France. Photo: Martin Hunter/Inpho

 

Ronan O’Gara has ended speculation of a potential move to a coaching role with France ahead of the World Cup.

Writing in his Irish Examiner column, the Crusaders coach said: “While there has been a lot of speculation in recent weeks about me going to the World Cup as part of the French backroom team, I did say all along there was nothing concrete to report. And so it has proved.

“I had conversations with senior people in the [French union]and I was interested in a detailed proposition, but the conversation never got to that point, to the bit where a specific role, working with specific people was on the table.

“I’ve heard no more in recent weeks, so I can assume it’s off the table now.”

O’Gara is currently with Super Rugby champions the Crusaders but his contract finishes at the end of this season.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.