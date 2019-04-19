Ronan O’Gara rules out a move to France

Ronan O’Gara has ended speculation of a potential move to a coaching role with France ahead of the World Cup.

Writing in his Irish Examiner column, the Crusaders coach said: “While there has been a lot of speculation in recent weeks about me going to the World Cup as part of the French backroom team, I did say all along there was nothing concrete to report. And so it has proved.

“I had conversations with senior people in the [French union]and I was interested in a detailed proposition, but the conversation never got to that point, to the bit where a specific role, working with specific people was on the table.

“I’ve heard no more in recent weeks, so I can assume it’s off the table now.”

O’Gara is currently with Super Rugby champions the Crusaders but his contract finishes at the end of this season.