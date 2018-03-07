Robin Copeland to leave Munster at end of the season

Meanwhile, a trio of players, including Dave O’Callaghan, have signed new deals
Munster’s Robin Copeland will leave the province at the end of the season. Photo: Kevin Barnes/Inpho

Munster’s Robin Copeland will leave the province at the end of the season. Photo: Kevin Barnes/Inpho

 

Munster backrow Robin Copeland will leave the province at the end of the season after 62 appearances in four years.

The 31-year-old also made one international appearance in that time after returning to Ireland from spells with Plymouth Albion, Rotherham Titans and Cardiff Blues.

In his time at Munster, he produced a man-of-the-match performance in the historic win against the Maori All Blacks in November 2016, and played an instrumental role in securing the British and Irish Cup with Munster A in 2017.

Speaking about Copeland’s departure, head coach Johann van Graan said: “While it has been great to retain so many of our players this season, we respect Robin’s decision to move on.

“A physical and versatile player, we know he will continue to be successful, and everyone at Munster wishes Robin all the best for the future.”

In other news, Dave O’Callaghan, Brian Scott and Ciaran Parker have all signed new contracts with the province.

O’Callaghan has extended his deal a further year after recovering from a long-term knee injury while Scott has signed a two-year deal and Parker extended his development contract for a further year.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.