Robin Copeland to leave Munster at end of the season

Munster backrow Robin Copeland will leave the province at the end of the season after 62 appearances in four years.

The 31-year-old also made one international appearance in that time after returning to Ireland from spells with Plymouth Albion, Rotherham Titans and Cardiff Blues.

In his time at Munster, he produced a man-of-the-match performance in the historic win against the Maori All Blacks in November 2016, and played an instrumental role in securing the British and Irish Cup with Munster A in 2017.

Speaking about Copeland’s departure, head coach Johann van Graan said: “While it has been great to retain so many of our players this season, we respect Robin’s decision to move on.

“A physical and versatile player, we know he will continue to be successful, and everyone at Munster wishes Robin all the best for the future.”

In other news, Dave O’Callaghan, Brian Scott and Ciaran Parker have all signed new contracts with the province.

O’Callaghan has extended his deal a further year after recovering from a long-term knee injury while Scott has signed a two-year deal and Parker extended his development contract for a further year.