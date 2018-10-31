Dan Leavy in Leinster squad for South Africa trip

Despite being named in Ireland squad for November series, Leavy will head south
Leinster’s Dan Leavy is in the squad for their Pro14 meeting with Southern Kings this weekend. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Dan Leavy has been named in the Leinster squad to travel to South Africa for Sunday’s Guinness Pro14 game against the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth (12.45pm Irish time, live on eirSport). The flanker was named Joe Schmidt’s Ireland squad for the upcoming November test series but didn’t travel to Chicago.

Leavy missed both of Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup matches after sustaining a calf injury in the warm-up against Wasps but returned for the province’s victory over Benetton in Treviso last weekend. Schmidt may have asked that Leavy be given more game time so hone his match fitness with a view to including him in upcoming tests against Argentina and New Zealand.

The Leinster squad includes uncapped players centre, Jimmy O’Brien, hooker Ronan Kelleher and flanker Scott Penny, the latter who did his Leaving Cert in the summer.

Leinster squad: Adam Byrne, Tom Daly, Ciarán Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park, Dave Kearney, Hugo Keenan, Conor O’Brien, Jimmy O’Brien, Rory O’Loughlin, Hugh O’Sullivan, Noel Reid, Joe Tomane, Vakh Abdaladze, Michael Bent, Bryan Byrne, Ed Byrne, Max Deegan, Peter Dooley, Caelan Doris, Scott Fardy, Mick Kearney, Rónan Kelleher, Dan Leavy, Ross Molony, Josh Murphy, Scott Penny, James Tracy.

