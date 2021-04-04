Leicester hold off Connacht comeback in high-scoring encounter

English Premiership club claim their place in quarter-finals of European Challenge Cup

Leicester’s Cameron Henderson celebrates after his side scored a try at Welford Road. Photograph: Inpho

Leicester’s Cameron Henderson celebrates after his side scored a try at Welford Road. Photograph: Inpho

 

Leicester 48 Connacht 32

Leicester saw off Connacht 48-32 in a high-scoring encounter to claim their place in the quarter-finals of the European Challenge Cup.

The hosts held off a Connacht comeback to reach the next round after an entertaining contest at Welford Road.

The Tigers fell behind to a Kieran Marmion try but hit back with four touchdowns of their own before the break through Charlie Clare, Guy Porter, Matias Moroni and Zack Henry.

Eoghan Masterson, Alex Wootton and Paul Boyle went over as Connacht rallied but further tries from Clare, Harry Wells and Jasper Wiese ensured the Tigers had too much.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.