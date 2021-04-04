Leicester hold off Connacht comeback in high-scoring encounter

Leicester 48 Connacht 32

Leicester saw off Connacht 48-32 in a high-scoring encounter to claim their place in the quarter-finals of the European Challenge Cup.

The hosts held off a Connacht comeback to reach the next round after an entertaining contest at Welford Road.

The Tigers fell behind to a Kieran Marmion try but hit back with four touchdowns of their own before the break through Charlie Clare, Guy Porter, Matias Moroni and Zack Henry.

Eoghan Masterson, Alex Wootton and Paul Boyle went over as Connacht rallied but further tries from Clare, Harry Wells and Jasper Wiese ensured the Tigers had too much.