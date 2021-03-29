Richie Murphy named as new Ireland under-20 head coach

Murphy will continue his involvement with the senior side as a specialist kicking coach

Richie Murphy has been named the new Ireland under-20 head coach for the next two seasons. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Richie Murphy has been named as the new Ireland under-20 head coach for the next two seasons, taking over from Kieran Campbell, who is to leave his roles with the underage side and Ulster in the summer.

The former Greystones outhalf, who has been Ireland’s skills and kicking coach since 2013, will prepare the squad for the upcoming Under-20 Six Nations Championships this summer.

Murphy will remain a specialist kicking resource for the men’s senior national team but his new role with the under-20 side will focus on him working with Peter Smyth developing players on the elite pathway.

IRFU performance director David Nucifora said: “Richie has a wealth of experience at the very highest level of the game and knows what it takes to deliver success in the senior international and provincial game. The under-20s programme is a hugely important benchmark for our pathway players but it is also vital that the system keeps producing and supporting talent and this will be key focus of Richie’s role.”

Murphy said: “It’s an exciting role that will allow me to fulfil a wider coaching brief and drive talent development across the pathway. There are challenges within the pathway specifically in specialised positions and the task is to ensure that they have the skills, temperament and game appreciation to excel in the professional game at both provincial and national level.”

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said: “It will be important for us that Richie remains connected to the national team coaching group as his expertise and experience are of great benefit to the players. However, it is a great opportunity for him in a head coach role and to be working with the next generation coming through in a full-time capacity . We have always had a strong relationship with the under-20s squad and Richie’s appointment will only strengthen that connection.”

