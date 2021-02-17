Six Nations: Zander Fagerson banned for the rest of Scotland campaign

Tighthead prop receives same sanction as Peter O’Mahony following Wales red card

Zander Fagerson is shown a red card during Scotland’s defeat to Wales. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty

Zander Fagerson is shown a red card during Scotland’s defeat to Wales. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty

 

Zander Fagerson will miss the rest of Scotland’s Six Nations campaign after receiving a four-match suspension for his red card against Wales.

Tighthead prop Fagerson collided with Wyn Jones’ head when clearing out a ruck in Scotland’s 25-24 defeat in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Fagerson’s four-week suspension means he will miss Scotland’s remaining Six Nations matches against France, Ireland and Italy.

Fagerson told a Six Nations disciplinary hearing he accepted the act of foul play, but did not believe the offence warranted a red card.

“The disciplinary committee found that the act of foul play warranted a mid-range entry point, six weeks’ suspension, and reduced that by two weeks to take account of mitigating factors, including his admission of foul play, good disciplinary record and remorse,” read a Six Nations statement.

“Mr Fagerson is therefore suspended for four weeks and, given his playing schedule, he will miss the three Scotland matches in the Guinness Six Nations Championship against France, Ireland and Italy, and one further match to be determined.”

Glasgow star Fagerson’s insistence his infringement did not merit a red card will only serve to extend the fall-out of a decision hotly contested by many in Scotland colours.

Hamish Watson initially branded Fagerson’s red card “rubbish”, “absolutely dreadful” and “not rugby”.

But the flanker then later described those comments of his own as “poor” on social media, having had time to reflect and insisting he had been speaking on emotion.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.