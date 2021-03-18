Jacob Stockdale one of six new faces in Ireland team

Six Nations: Ireland v England

Kick-off: 4.45pm, Saturday. Venue: Aviva Stadium. How to follow: The Irish Times liveblog will begin at 4.15pm. On TV: Live on Virgin Media One and ITV.

Andy Farrell has made a number of changes to his Ireland team for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with England. Six players come into the XV who edged Scotland last weekend.

The fit again Jacob Stockdale starts on the wing after impressing for Ulster last weekend. Bundee Aki re-forms a centre partnership with Robbie Henshaw following Garry Ringrose’s injury against Scotland. Conor Murray returns to the scrumhalf position in what is a very familiar looking Irish backline.

Tadhg Beirne moves into the secondrow to partner Iain Henderson in the absence of the injured James Ryan.

Will Connors was ruled out on Wednesday with a knee injury in training so Josh van der Flier comes in at openside. CJ Stander starts in the six jersey for his final Ireland game in the Aviva Stadium while Jack Conan is named at number eight.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan; Keith Earls, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray; David Kilcoyne, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong; Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne; CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, Peter O’Mahony, Jamison Gibson-Park, Billy Burns, Jordan Larmour.