Fiji wrap up Covid-hit campaign with a win over Georgia

Fiji 38 Georgia 24

Nemani Nadolo’s hat-trick helped Fiji end a difficult Autumn Nations Cup campaign with a 38-24 victory over Georgia.

Each of the Pacific Islanders’ Group B matches were cancelled due to a coronavirus outbreak in the camp, but — after a round of negative tests — Vern Cotter’s team were able to play at Murrayfield and raced out of the blocks.

Leicester wing Nadolo crossed over inside two minutes and debutant John Dyer followed him in the try-scoring stakes with another in the sixth minute.

Josua Tuisova grabbed Fiji’s third score of the afternoon not long after before Georgia did produce a response when Giorgi Melikidze barged over the line and Tedo Abzhandadze’s trusty boot ensured the difference was only nine at the break.

While Fiji were frustrated during the early stages of the second half, Mesulame Kunavula went over in the 54th minute and it opened the floodgates with Nadolo finishing off two fine moves to grab a hat-trick and Ben Volavola adding the extras.

Beka Saghinadze did at least ensure Georgia concluded an encouraging tournament on a positive note when he crossed over twice in quick succession late one.

But Georgia ultimately suffered a fourth-straight defeat to finish the tournament in eighth, while their opponents clinched seventh spot.