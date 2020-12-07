Ulster without Henderson and Burns for Toulouse

Irish internationals picked up injuries during Nations Cup

Iain Henderson suffered a knee injury against Scotland on Saturday. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Iain Henderson suffered a knee injury against Scotland on Saturday. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Ulster will be without Irish internationals Iain Henderson and Billy Burns for Friday night’s Heineken Champions Cup game against Toulouse at the Kingspan stadium (8pm).

Ulster captain Henderson picked up a knee injury during Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup win over Scotland and was replaced before the interval.

He underwent a scan and has now been sent to see a specialist to ascertain the next course of action but it is not a short-term issue, as Ulster head coach Dan McFarland admitted without being specific about how long Henderson could be absent. “It’s a big loss, Iain is a talismanic figure for us; he’s our club captain.

“He’s a big game player and he’s played really big games for us in the recent past and throughout his career. Having said that, Al (O’Connor) and Sam Carter have been doing a tremendous job in the engine room and they’ll continue with that.”

McFarland was asked if he was able to offer a timeframe on Henderson’s rehabilitation to which he replied: “Not yet. We’ll hang onto that info until we have a specific timeframe but it’s not going to be a quick turnaround, I can tell you that.

“To lose your captain and you lose your ten as well, that’s a difficult one but again we’ve played a number of games over the past while and played pretty well, albeit not at the same level we’re about to face. The guys that have played while Billy has been with Ireland have done a great job and we’ll be happy to trust in them.”

Burns picked up a groin problem on Ireland duty against Georgia in Dublin and is also an absentee. Kieran Treadwell is also unavailable for Friday through suspension. Ulster are permitted to have 500 spectators at Friday’s match.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.