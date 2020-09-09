Ulster’s European quarter-final with Toulouse moved to Stade Ernest-Wallon

Organisers EPCR say local health restrictions behind move from city’s bigger Le Stadium

Ulster’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse has been moved to the Stade Ernest-Wallon from the city’s bigger Le Stadium. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Toulouse will now play their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Ulster at their own Stade Ernest-Wallon on Sunday, September 20th.

Tournament organisers EPCR say the move from the city’s bigger Le Stadium – 4km to the south – is due to local health restrictions in Toulouse, with the game going ahead at the same time, with a 1.30pm local time kick-off.

The game will be broadcast live on Virgin Media, as well as Channel 4 and BT Sport.

